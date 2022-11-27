An ugly moment unfolded after Saturday’s Civil War between Oregon and Oregon State. As the Beavers fans stormed the field to celebrate the monumental win, a visiting player threw a punch.

The Ducks, which entered the game ranked No. 10 in the country, controlled its own destiny to a conference title. If the Ducks were to beat their in-state rivals, they would clinch a birth to play USC in the Pac-12 Championship. If they were to lose, the Pac-12 North would remain up in the air.

Well, Oregon lost in demoralizing fashion. After going up 31-10 in the third quarter, it allowed Oregon State to climb back into the game and lost to a team that completed just six passes in the entire game.

As soon as the clock hit zero, fans poured onto the field. It made for incredible scenes in Corvallis. … until they took a turn for the worse.

Although the context to the video is unclear, Ducks linebacker D.J. Johnson threw a punch at one of the fans on the field. The fan, wearing a black No. 4 jersey and orange cowboy hat, walked in front of the 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior and appeared to reach out for a high-five.

Whatever it was that the fan was trying to do, Johnson was not happy. Once the fan had cleared his path, he turned to the right and punched him in the back of the head, knocking the hat off of his head.

Fortunately, Oregon coaches were walking alongside Johnson and were quick to pull their player away from the scene before it escalated further. As they did, Johnson’s face spoke a thousand words.

D.J. Johnson was furious with whatever the Oregon State fan did and/or said.

Although a punch is never warranted in any situation, especially after a loss, it will be interesting to see what Johnson and Oregon have to say about the incident. Stay tuned for updates.