Oregon Ducks Mascot Got A Hell Of A Workout Thanks To Team Scoring 81 Points

The Oregon Ducks beat up on Portland State Vikings in a game about as lopsided as they get.

The soon-to-be Big Ten school put up a whopping 81 points en route to an 81-7 win over the Vikings.

However, the one who will be feeling it the most on Sunday morning will be the Ducks mascot.

You see, they’re one of those teams that have the mascot do pushups matching the number of points they score.

Yeah, the mascot — whose name is simply The Oregon Duck had to do a lot of pushups.

Oregon’s mascot does push ups every time the Ducks score…



That poor anthropomorphic water fowl — or more accurately, the college kid in the costume — laid down a whopping 546 pushups. Not even the most unkempt basic training cadets would have to bang out so many of those.

The whole “pushups to match the score” thing sounds like a good idea. However, now and then it bites the mascot straight in the ass, or in this case, tail feathers.

It’s like one of those pay-it-forward things at the drive thru. Sure, they’re nice, but you never know if the person behind you is ordering one small black coffee or breakfast for the entire office.

Those 81 points the Ducks put up on Portland State is the person buying breakfast for the office.

Oregon is on the road next weekend and will visit Texas Tech, Hopefully, that gives the Duck plenty of time to rest his arms.

…I mean wings.

