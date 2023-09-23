Oregon Duck Mascot Mocks Deion Sanders With Cowboy Hat, Sunglasses Only To Lose His Head

Videos by OutKick

The Oregon Ducks are playing host to the Colorado Buffaloes, and as with anything the Buffaloes do — including their head coach Deion Sanders getting a parking ticket — it gets massive attention.

So, with the Buffaloes in Eugene the Oregon Ducks mascot, the Oregon Duck, decided to give Coach Prime some good-natured ribbing, but it ended in (mascot) disaster.

The Duck walked onto the field at Autzen Stadium wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses to mock Sanders while leading the team onto the field.

The Duck walked up to a giant clock that had “PRIME” written on the side. He started beating it with a stick.

Despite the commendable attempt at trolling the visitors, it might be Sanders who gets the last laugh because the Duck started beating the clock so vigorously that his head fell off.

The man behind the duck turned and hightailed it back down the tunnel, trying to hide his human head from the thousands in attendance.

Aside from the tragedy of young children learning the hard way that wasn’t a real 6-foot-tall anthropomorphic duck, this is objectively hilarious.

I don’t know how this even happens anymore with all of the advancements in mascot technology. Was someone on the Oregon Ducks support staff so excited about goofing on Deion Sanders that they forgot to secure the ol’ duck noggin?

It had been a rough season for the Oregon Duck who spent the first weekend of the college football season having to knock out more than 500 pushups.

Everyone was worried about his arms falling off after that, but no one thought for a second he’d end up like Harry’s pet bird Petey from Dumb And Dumber.

