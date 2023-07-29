Big Ten Not Interested In Adding More Teams: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Oregon and Washington’s dreams of rowing a lifeboat to the Big Ten might not come to fruition.

The PAC-12 is on the verge of complete collapse after Colorado decided to join the Big 12 starting in 2024. The PAC-12’s lack of a new media deal was ultimately something the Buffaloes couldn’t deal with any longer.

Now, they’re headed back home. That has everyone wondering whether or not the PAC-12’s days are numbered.

The natural landing spot for Oregon seems like the Big Ten, but the interest might not be mutual. In fact, it sounds like the Big Ten might be content with staying at 16 teams once USC and UCLA join in 2024.

“I don’t see Oregon & Washington have a good spot to go right now. There is zero indication that Big 10 presidents want to go beyond 16,” PAC-12 insider Jon Wilner told Paul Finebaum during a Friday afternoon interview.

More on the future of the Pac-12 from @wilnerhotline:



-"I think a lot depends on what happens with Arizona, it fits the Big 12 profile."



-"I don't see Oregon & Washington have a good spot to go right now. There is zero indication that Big 10 presidents want to go beyond 16." — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 28, 2023

Will Oregon join the Big Ten?

The reality is the PAC-12 might not exist in a few years. It might not exist by next summer. It’s as close to complete collapse as it has ever been.

Colorado could see the writing on the wall and decided to leave. How long before Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Utah come to the same conclusion the Buffaloes did?

Colorado is leaving the PAC-12 for the Big 12. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

I imagine it could happen at any moment. However, if the Big Ten doesn’t want Oregon – which is just insane to me – what will the Ducks do?

The best option on the table at that point is to follow Colorado to the Big 12? The PAC-12 has no media deal and there’s nothing to indicate a great one is on the horizon.

If there was a great media deal looming, Colorado would have stayed. The Buffaloes didn’t. That tells you everything you need to know.

Will Oregon join the Big Ten? (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

If the Big Ten is truly not interested in Oregon, going to the Big 12 might be the only play left to make because staying in the PAC-12 could be a death sentence.