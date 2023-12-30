The Only Thing Worse Than The First Half Of The Orange Bowl Was The Halftime Performance From Walk The Moon

The first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl was not a pretty sight, and unfortunately for anyone hoping the halftime show from a band no one seems to have heard of called Walk The Moon would serve as a palate cleanser… it did not.

While I think a lot of us expected a heavily depleted Florida State Seminoles roster to have trouble with the Georgia Bulldogs, I don’t think a lot of us expect the Red Wedding-like bloodbath in the first half.

The Bulldogs headed to the locker room at the half with a commanding 42-3 lead. Seriously, the only people who enjoyed that were Georgia fans. Anyone who just wanted a decent game was disappointed, meanwhile, FSU fans were probably spending halftime looking for paper bags they could cut eye holes in and wear over their heads.

If that was true, they were lucky not to have to sit through a brutal halftime courtesy of the band Walk The Moon.

This may only be me, but I never have high hopes for bands with names that are phrases like that. Especially when verbs are involved.

Panic! At The Disco. Crap.

30 Seconds To Mars. Super crap.

Imagine Dragons. Literal pile of feces.

I don’t know why that is, but the Walk The Moon fellas did nothing to disprove that belief.

Why? Just why?

I can usually understand why people listen to most music… but this? When does one pop on their favorite Walk The Moon songs? While interrogating a terrorist?

Social Media Is Not Brimming With Walk The Moon Fans

And trust me, I wasn’t the only one shocked by this sonic dung heap. Social media was polluted with people appalled by the unbridled crappiness of the band whose name they didn’t know but kind of recognized that song that goes “Shut up and dance with me.”

They are god-awful indeed.

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

