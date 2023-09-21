Oprah Is Absolutely Insane If She Apologizes To Cindy Crawford For This 1986 Interview

Videos by OutKick

Cindy Crawford is out of her damn mind.

In her new Apple TV+ docuseries “The Super Models” which debuted Wednesday, the 57-year-old supermodel wasted no time reflecting on a moment in time — her first appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” — and implying she was wronged to the point where she deserves an apology.

Crawford contends her first Oprah appearance was a mess. “I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard,” Crawford now says of how Oprah treated her at the time.

Thankfully, we can all watch that appearance to judge for ourselves how Crawford was treated by O.

Go ahead, watch that exchange again. Take a minute to soak it all in so we can proceed here.

That’s right, Crawford, who appeared on Oprah’s show 10 more times during her career and then made a “Master Class” appearance on Oprah’s TV show in 2013, suddenly has a problem.

“When you look at it through today’s eyes, Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body,” Crawford said on her Apple TV show. “Show us why you’re worthy of being here.’ In the moment, I didn’t recognize it. And watching it back, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. That was so not OK, really.’ Especially from Oprah.”

Cindy Crawford on The Oprah Winfrey Show, 1986. pic.twitter.com/DHQjOpZXr1 — Everyfemme Press (@everyfemmepress) April 8, 2021

What the hell are you talking about?

If Oprah bends a knee to Cindy Crawford over this nonsense it will go down as one of the most ridiculous knee bends in the history of knee bending to the maniacs who have weaponized modern perspectives on everything.

Watch that clip again.

Is Oprah trying to treat Crawford like a child? No, she’s interviewing a shy 20-year-old who is a deer in headlights at the beginning of her career and Oprah bounces questions off agent John Casablancas to relieve the stress Crawford had to be feeling.

What’s next, Cindy Crawford goes after Pepsi for how the brand used her as a piece of meat during a 1992 commercial?

Again, I hate Oprah, but I hate this game people are playing worse. It’s disgusting.

Yeah, cancel Oprah for having the audacity to have a supermodel show her audience why she’s a supermodel and why the losers in the crowd were going home to a plumber with a huge ass crack.

Hey Cindy, do you remember the time in 1996 on your “House of Style” show when you ordered Dennis Rodman to “turn around, let’s see the whole thing” while he was wearing short shorts?

“Oh lord,” an embarrassed Rodman replied.

“Come on, be a runway model,” Crawford fired back. “Work it,” she ordered.

Seems kinda pushy, Cindy. (The action starts at the 1:31 mark.)

Oprah, if you bend a knee for 1986 you’re one of the biggest morons in entertainment.

Do us all a favor. Tell your old friend Cindy to get bent and quit using your name to sell that series.

God, it pains me to not see Oprah get dragged for real here.