Opposing Jockeys Help Mage Co-Owner In Wheelchair Celebrate Derby Win In Touching Moment Of Sportsmanship

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby saw a surprise winner in Mage, a 15 to 1 horse going into the Derby. Just behind the winner — who completed the race in just over two minutes were Two Phils in second and Angel of Empire in third.

Mage was never one of the favorites, even after the heavy favorite, Forte, dropped out of the race earlier in the day. This meant that anyone gutsy enough to pick Mage was looking at a serious return.

The Derby was just Mage’s fourth race, and the win made him the first horse to win after not racing as a two-year-old since 2018.

Mage’s win was also notable because it gave maiden Kentucky Derby wins to a jockey and trainer who both hail from Venezuela. Trainer Gustavo Delgado and Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano finally hit paydirt thanks to Mage.

All this — on top of the fact that it was the Kentucky Derby — meant there were a lot of happy people. Mage is owned by a fractional share consortium called Commonwealth. This allows individuals to buy in on horses.

After the race, there was an incredible act of sportsmanship. Two jockeys who had just finished the race helped one of the owners who was confined to a wheelchair take part in the celebration.

HOW ABOUT THIS? 🥰@jose93_ortiz and Gerardo Corrales just rode in the Kentucky Derby, but still find time to help one of MAGE's owners enjoy the celebrations! 🌹#KYDerby pic.twitter.com/mMxb7Vbbsj — World Horse Racing (@WHR) May 6, 2023

Jose Ortiz and Gerardo Corrales had just hopped off of Kingsbarns and Raise Cain and still found time to lend a hand. Those are some stand-up dudes.

Corrales and Raise Cain crossed the line in eight while Ortiz and Kingsbarns came home in 14.

