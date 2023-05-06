Kentucky Derby Favorite Scratched, Sixth Horse Dies Hours Before Race

Videos by OutKick

The Kentucky Derby is not off to its best start.

Multiple reports broke Saturday that Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was scratched just a few hours before post time. Another horse, Chloe’s Dream, was euthanized after running an earlier race.

Forte’s co-owner reacted during an interview, “This is part of racing and it’s the cruel part,” Mike Repole said.

That withdrawal was the fifth scratch prior to the start of the race Saturday afternoon. Even more concerning was that Chloe’s Dream contributed to a rash of deaths in the lead up to the event.

Trainer Jeff Hiles told the Associated Press that the Derby wasn’t responsible for Chloe’s Dream taking a bad step.

“He just took a bad step out there,” Hiles said. “They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it’s very unfortunate. That’s what we deal with.”

Forte’s injury seems, thankfully, much less severe. After a series of X-rays, tests and veterinarian visits, he was diagnosed with a bruised foot.

Repole downplayed the severity, saying he “probably needs a couple more days” before being ready to race.

Kentucky Derby Scratches Reduces Field

Forte had been set to race as a substantial, 3-1 favorite.

His scratch meant an entirely new pick emerged as the choice to take home horse racing’s top prize.

Scratches in horse racing aren’t uncommon, but the rash of deaths and injuries has created some concern.

New rules about doping and medication are set to take effect in just a few weeks, although there’s no indication at this point if there’s any consistent explanation for the concerning updates.

Forte came into the race having won last year’s competition for 2-year old colts, and on a five-race winning streak. But unfortunately for the horse and his team, the scratch means he’ll miss his one shot at making history.

Post time for the race is at 6:57pm Eastern time, with a massive, 150,000 person crowd expected.