Unnerving ‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Drops

The trailer for “Oppenheimer” is out, and it will send a chill down your spine.

Cillian Murphy stars as legendary scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer played arguably the most crucial role in developing the weapon that changed the world. Now, after tons of anticipation and hype, a trailer for “Oppenheimer” has arrived.

As expected, it’s incredible. Give it a watch below.

“Oppenheimer” could be the best movie of 2023.

The hype for “Oppenheimer” has truly been off the charts. Christopher Nolan directed, and as we all know, everything he touches turns to go.

“The Dark Knight” trilogy is by far and away the greatest superhero movie series ever made. I’m not sure there’s even a close second.

Now, he’s taking his talents and using them to tell the story of how the atomic bomb was developed. The weapon was ultimately used twice on Japan to win WWII.

“Oppenheimer” trailer drops. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/OppenheimerFilm/status/1604634869404880896)

As you can tell from the trailer, “Oppenheimer” won’t be full of many laughs. In fact, it looks like it’s going to be an incredibly dark ride with Cillian Murphy leading the way.

Nolan has also talked about how he actually recreated a nuclear detonation without using CGI. How did he do it? That’s not known, but the fact he did is downright stunning.

Catching that on the big screen should be incredible.

The latest film from Christopher Nolan hits theaters July 21, 2023. There’s a 100% chance I see it. There’s no doubt it’s going to be a massive success.