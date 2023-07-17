‘Oppenheimer’ Apparently Contains Tons Of Nudity And ‘Strong Sex’ Scenes

Videos by OutKick

It doesn’t sound like kids should be anywhere near a theater playing “Oppenheimer.”

The highly-anticipated film from Christopher Nolan that tells the story of the creation of the atomic bomb premieres Friday, and there’s a lot of hype that it could be the best film of the year.

After all, how could the film not be great? The cast is loaded with Cillian Murphy (J. Robert Oppenheimer), Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downy Jr., Jason Clarke, Florence Pugh and plenty of other talented actors and actresses. Plus, Nolan is a true visionary.

“Oppenheimer” is rated R for sex and nudity. How bad are the sex scenes? (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Oppenheimer” will include sex and nudity.

However, the one thing Nolan rarely ever does in his films is sex and nudity. That will apparently change in dramatic fashion with “Oppenheimer.”

The film is rated R, and many people might think that’s because of violence. After all, it’s about the atomic bomb. Well, that would be an incorrect assumption. It’s rated R by the MPAA for “some sexuality, nudity and language,” and IMDB describes the adult content as, “brief scenes of strong sex which include breast and buttock nudity.”

While IMDB described the “strong sex” moments as brief, it sounds like it might not be brief at all when it comes to nudity.

The Guardian recently wrote the following in a profile of Murphy:

Although Nolan is usually, shall we say, antiseptic in his approach to romance, Oppenheimer represents a significant shift. He told Wired the love story aspect “is as strong as I’ve ever done”. It features prolonged nudity for Murphy and Florence Pugh, who plays Oppenheimer’s ex-fiancee, as well as sex, and there are complicated scenes with Emily Blunt, who plays his wife, “that were pretty heavy.” Murphy turns coy: “I’m under strict instructions not to give away anything.”

Keep the kids away from this one.

Generally speaking, movies that are rated R aren’t something parents rush out with young kids to see. However, one of the exceptions a lot of people make is for historical stories, especially war ones.

I saw “Black Hawk Down” and “Band of Brothers” when I was very young, but again, that’s history. “Oppenheimer” is history too, but it sounds like things will be getting hot and heavy – just like the bomb Oppenheimer created (I’m here all week, folks!).

Also, this is really Nolan pushing the limits. “prolonged nudity” isn’t what fans of “The Dark Knight” trilogy have come to know from the star director.

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy star in “Oppenheimer.” (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

We’ll find out just how great the film is starting later this week. Just go into it knowing it’s not going to be appropriate for children. It sounds like it will be the exact opposite. A very unexpected twist from Nolan.