‘Oppenheimer’ Holds Wildly Impressive Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Reviews for “Oppenheimer” continue to be incredibly impressive, and that includes the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Christopher Nolan film about the creation of the atomic bomb stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, and he’s joined in the cast by Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downy Jr., Jason Clarke and Florence Pugh. Anyone who sees that cast and doesn’t get amped up simply doesn’t understand great entertainment when they see it.

The reviews that started coming out a week ago were all unbelievably positive, and the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score after 49 reviews from critics is 96%.

That score, if it holds, will put “Oppenheimer” among the greatest movies ever made.

Expectations are through the roof for “Oppenheimer.”

Do we think people are fired up for Christopher Nolan’s latest film or not? The answer is yes, and the hype has hit a deafening level.

Having a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes after 49 reviews from critics isn’t just impressive. It’s borderline stunning.

Very few movies hit the 90% mark on Rotten Tomatoes. Anything that breaches that point is considered a phenomenal film.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” holds a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film tells the story of the creation of the atomic bomb. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Oppenheimer” didn’t just break the 90% threshold. It’s closer to 100% than it is 90%. It really does seem like Christopher Nolan has put together another masterpiece.

Of course, it’s now also been revealed there’s plenty of nudity and sex. Perhaps consider leaving the kids at home for this R-rated film.

“Oppenheimer” reviews are incredibly impressive. The film premieres wide starting July 21. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

At this point, anything less than a grade-A immediate hit would be a major disappointment. We’ll all find out starting July 21 when it releases wide across America.