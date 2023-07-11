‘Oppenheimer’ Inside Look Previews Incredibly Dark Journey For Viewers

Videos by OutKick

It looks like “Oppenheimer” is going to be an absolutely incredible movie.

The highly-anticipated film from Christopher Nolan will tell the story of the creation of the atomic bombs used to end WWII and the secret Manhattan Project.

The push for the bombs is widely-viewed as America’s greatest scientific achievement. Now, viewers will get to look at Cillian Murphy as legendary scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Nolan film.

An inside look recently dropped for the movie, and it will only get people more amped up to see it.

Will “Oppenheimer” be the best film of 2023?

The expectations for Christopher Nolan’s latest movie couldn’t be higher. There’s a very high chance it turns out to be the best movie of 2023.

There are a couple other movies in the mix – “Killer of the Flower Moon” and the new “Mission: Impossible” should both be great – but all signs point to “Oppenheimer” taking the cake in 2023.

Americans crave entertaining content, and if there’s a sinister or dark twist, all the better. The creation of the atomic bombs is a shining American achievement that also changed forever. It will be fascinating to see how Nolan tells the story.

Christopher Nolan directs “Oppenheimer.” (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

What we know for sure is the star director has assembled an unreal cast. Murphy is joined by Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downy Jr. and Florence Pugh.

Is it possible to have that much talent and not have the film be awesome? I don’t think so. I definitely don’t think so.

Plus, every single preview we’ve seen for “Oppenheimer” has been great. It looks unbelievably ominous, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

You can catch “Oppenheimer” in theaters starting July 21. Looks like it’s going to be a must-watch. OutKick will definitely have a full review once it’s out. Let’s hope it lives up to the incredible hype.