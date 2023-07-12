The Early Reviews For ‘Oppenheimer’ Are Absurdly Impressive

Videos by OutKick

Early reviews are rolling in for “Oppenheimer,” and it sounds like the movie is going to be absolutely incredible.

The film about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb hits theaters July 21. Expectations couldn’t be higher.

Many expect it to be among Christopher Nolan’s best work, and there’s a very good chance it could win some major awards before it’s all said and done.

Now, it appears that all the hype is more than justified.

“Oppenheimer” gets awesome reviews ahead of release.

Critic Kenneth Turan wrote in the Los Angeles Times (via Variety) that the film is “arguably Nolan’s most impressive work yet in the way it combines his acknowledged visual mastery with one of the deepest character dives in recent American cinema.”

Does that get the blood bumping? Well, it should and that assessment from Turan certainly isn’t a minority opinion for those who have seen the film.

Variety compiled several reviews from people with early access to the film and one thing was crystal clear:

“Oppenheimer” is going to blow people away.

#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow — Matt Maytum (@mattmaytum) July 11, 2023

Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved —- some just for a scene. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) July 11, 2023

I was skeptical, but Oppenheimer has stuck with me since seeing it last week. Yes, it's 3 hours, but in a dense-Scorsese way and the last 20 minutes (why Emily Blunt clearly took the role) bring its three narrative threads to a moving conclusion. (1) pic.twitter.com/dEC4hLlYiF — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) July 11, 2023

OPPENHEIMER is…incredible. The word that keeps coming to mind is "fearsome." A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) July 11, 2023

Are expectations now too high?

The major problem now is that expectations are so unbelievably high that anything less than an epic film from Christopher Nolan will be viewed as a disappointment.

It’s the inverse of what fans saw with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” The fifth Indy film had horrific reviews ahead of its opening.

Anything that was mildly entertaining was going to be seen as a success, and it was rather entertaining. Not sure it was necessary, but “Dial of Destiny” had some fun moments.

“Oppenheimer” must now be awesome or fans are going to leave the theater wildly disappointed.

“Oppenheimer” gets incredibly impressive reviews. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

You can catch “Oppenheimer” in theaters starting July 21. Can’t wait!