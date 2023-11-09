OnlyFans Star’s Pet Python ‘Betty’ Bites Her Friend’s Penis After Content Shoot

Videos by OutKick

Annnnnnnddddd…cut!

Aussie OnlyFans star Dani Dabello, who could be lying to drum up headlines in European tabloids to get new subscribers, took to Instagram Wednesday to tell the story about how her pet python went hog wild and bit a guy’s penis after Dabello and the guy shot a scene for her OnlyFans page.

“I want to introduce you to Betty. She’s my centralian carpet python….She’s about 8-foot-long. I’ve never had an issue with her biting or anything until today,” Dabello told her fans on Instagram.

“So earlier I had a friend over and we shot a video…once we were finished doing that he jumped In the shower, but he did mention he wanted to hold my pet snake afterwards.”

Uh huh, go on.

Here’s where things go south or Dabello tells one of the greatest fake stories in the history of drumming up OnlyFans headlines.

She claims her boy toy was getting out of the shower and that’s when she surprised him with the 8-foot python. Betty was placed around the guy’s neck and then Dabello left the room.

That’s when she hears a “massive scream” out of the cocksman.

“I’ve turned around and seen that Betty is holding onto his [private parts] and he’s tried to pull her off it,” Dani remembers.

“After a few minutes, we got her off and I put her back into her enclosure and there was blood everywhere so we cleaned all that up.”

Are we talking stitches? It’s not clear.

Dabello seemed to be more concerned with the python losing teeth in the whole ordeal.

Now, if you think that sounds like a horror movie and that Dabello could be lying to create headlines, consider for a minute that back in 2020 a Thai man was trying to take a dump when a 4-foot python came out of the toilet and clamped on his schlong.

Yes, there was blood.

In 2016, an 11-foot python swam up a toilet and bit a man’s dong as he was on a toilet.

The lesson is that you guys should not be playing with a python while your hog is exposed or you’re risking what has to be one of the most painful bites in the history of snake bites.

You make the call.