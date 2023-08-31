OnlyFans Model Receives Thousands Of Responses After Launching ‘Boyfriend Application’ In An Attempt To Find Love

Videos by OutKick

Vera Dijkmans, the Dutch OnlyFans model who earlier this year revealed that a former teacher of hers is now one of her biggest fans, is back. This time around she’s not bragging about getting that teacher to spend thousands on her pics, she’s looking for love.

In order to find love the 26-year-old content creator put together a “boyfriend application” and shared it on social media. Within 24 hours of doing so, Dijkmans claims to have received at least 3,000 responses.

So what kind of questions are potential boyfriends asked to answer on the application? Well, this model is not looking for any drama. High on the list of questions are the number of ex-girlfriends you have and how many of them are crazy.

Dijkmans also wants to know things like how man kids you have, whether or not you’re currently married or dating, and if you currently have any booty calls. She’s trying to weed out any trouble in order to land a good candidate, who works, doesn’t live with his mom, and doesn’t have ladies on the side.

“Some people think it’s weird that I use an application to find love but overall the response has been positive with a lot of candidates,” admitted Dijkmans. “It’s hard dating in 2023, so I want to know who’s a good candidate right away and if we will be a good fit.”

Given that she has 5.7 million followers on Instagram alone, her DMs have been flooded with applicants. She said, “My DMs are really full [with messages from suitors] so it’s hard to count, but I’d say I’ve already had around 3,000 applications within 24 hours.”

Don’t worry if you weren’t among the first 3,000 to shoot your shot. There’s still time, Dijkmans hasn’t found Mr. Right yet, and is still accepting applications.

Vera Dijkmans Is Proving That OnlyFans Models Need Love Too

The OnlyFans model has been single her entire life and has never been in a long-term relationship. She’s hoping her boyfriend application changes that.

“I’ve been single my whole life, that’s why I feel ready for a boyfriend now,” she said. “I’m ready to settle down and be serious.”

Despite never having a serious boyfriend, Vera Dijkmans isn’t going to rush into things and compromise on the kind of guy she’s looking for. She wants it all – a guy who is funny, has good taste in music, makes his own money, is loyal and watches cartoons.

Is that too much to ask for in a boyfriend? Of course not. Those are all reasonable qualities to look for in a boyfriend. If have zero crazy exes, no booty calls lined up, and can meet her standards as far as making your own money and watching cartoons is concerned then shoot your shot.

You never know, your true love could be an OnlyFans model using a boyfriend application to land a boyfriend. Now if your number is called, don’t think you’re just going to roll out of bed and show up looking like a slob on the first date.

That can’t happen and neither can offering to pay for Dijkmans’ meal. She’s not dealing with any of that nonsense.

“I would judge them if I can tell they’re not making any effort to look good for me, because I’m doing the same thing for him,” she said. “However, I’d rather pay for myself, just to make sure there’s no weird power play at stake. Paying for yourself also means you don’t owe anyone anything.”

Good luck.