OnlyFans Model Sending Nudes To Those Who Donate To Help Victims Of Maui Wildfires Has GoFundMe Shut Down

OnlyFans model Mariah Casillas, known as Lavaxgrll on the exclusive content platform, setup a GoFundMe to raise money for the victims of the Maui wildfires. She offered up one nude for every $10 donated in an attempt to encourage donations.

The 22-year-old content creator, who said on the crowdfunding platform that she is a resident of Honolulu, raised more than $7,000 in just a few days. Despite the success of her fundraiser, GoFundMe shut it down.

Casillas took to X and made the unfortunate announcement. She vowed to continue her efforts to help the people of Maui despite the setback.

She said, “Gofundme took down my account but that isn’t going to stop me from doing what I can to help the people of Maui. I’ll be making a list of nonprofits to donate towards instead, you can still send me your screenshots!”

According to GoFundMe, they shut Casillas’ fundraiser down for violating their terms of service. They specifically pointed to the “prohibited conduct section.”

Determined to help out, she eventually took the fundraiser over to OnlyFans. A platform that obviously welcomes nudes and isn’t going to stop an attempt to raise money for folks affected by wildfires.

Fortunately For Content Creators Moving To OnlyFans Is Nothing New

Casillas announced the move shortly after being shut down by GoFundMe, and don’t worry the previous arrangement of one nude per $10 donated is still in place.

“Moved my fundraiser to OF. Free trial for 30 days right now,” she announced on X. “Drop your donations on my pinned post and let’s get to work 🔥. $10 = 1 NUDE.”

There are many ways to raise money. If someone wants to encourage donations for victims of a wildfire with the use of nudes, I say go for it.

It’s not for everybody, but that doesn’t mean it should be shut down or discouraged. This is someone, who happens to be a content creator, moved to act. Let’s get out of her way and let her do her thing.

Props to Mariah Casillas, aka Lavaxgrll, for not giving up on her desire to help out the victims of the Maui Wildfires. It’s people like her that make a real difference.