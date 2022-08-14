OnlyFans Model, Mother Of Two Reported To Police Several Times Due To Occupation

OnlyFans model and mother of two discovered that she had been reported several times to police. The reason for all of the reports? People aren’t fans of what she does for a living.

A police officer recently informed Lucy Banks of Western Australia that she had been reported to both the police and Child Protection Services as many as five times each. This is the latest in a string of incidents that have led to a name change and multiple restraining orders.

No evidence has ever been provided and all of the reports against Banks have been dismissed. Nonetheless, the news was unsettling to her and she felt the need to address it.

“I was really upset. That was really distressing for me. I’m an exceptional mother and everything I do is to make sure my kids are safe and secure,” Banks told news.com.au.

This isn’t the first time she’s had to deal with people who aren’t fans of her occupation. She told the publication that she was once forced to move because a brick with the word “slut” engraved into it appeared in her yard.

Haters Gonna Hate

“People can hate me as much as they want, that’s not a problem. But it was obviously somebody who doesn’t like me who knows where I live.”

Banks’ fans have no reason to worry. The bricks and the false reports aren’t going to stop her from creating OnlyFans content. In her mind the hate is all part of the job.

“This job means I can put my kids through private schools all by myself, I’ve bought a home for us and I’ve bought a stable car,” she said. “I didn’t grow up with stability, but now I can provide that for my kids.”

“If the cost of that is some people not liking me, then that’s OK.”

It’s not for everyone, obviously, but Banks once reported making $60,000 a month. So it’s hard to argue that dealing with a little bit of hate isn’t worth it for her.