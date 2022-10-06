OnlyFans Model Lets Fans Control Her Life, They Had Her Quit Her Job & Break Up With Her Boyfriend

Have you ever wanted to put your life on autopilot and leave decisions up to someone else? Not the kind of decision-making that happens to you when you get married. The kind that you leave completely in the hands of other people.

One OnlyFans model has done just that. Her name is Laurie and she’s a 22-year-old student and tennis player from Paris. She handed control of her life over to her fans using polls to come up with her next move.

Image Credit: Live with Laurie

Laurie got the idea after jumping on OnlyFans and following accounts herself. She found it difficult to connect with the content creators and decided to create content of her own.

After having much more success connecting with her own followers, she came up with a very unique way to take that interaction to the next level. She decided to give her fans the opportunity to make decisions for her.

Laurie posts polls on her Telegram account twice a week. The polls are open for anyone to cast a vote and they’re about to get a whole lot more popular.

The results of the polls are then revealed on her OnlyFans account, where only followers can send in poll requests or hold discussions with her about them.

Image Credit: Live with Laurie

Who Needs A Life Coach Anyway?

The polls aren’t just “what should I wear” kind of inquiries. Those are included, but Laurie says she’s also made relationship and job decisions based on the fan-created polls.

“Thanks to my fans I decided to block my toxic ex-boyfriend,” Laurie told The Daily Star. “I did a night photo shoot on a tennis court.”

She added, “I did a helicopter tour while I’m afraid of heights. I even quit my internship where I was not fulfilled.”

Image: Live with Laurie

Laurie has no plans to stop letting her fans control her life. She says it’s just the beginning of things to come and she’s excited for what’s next.

“I have no regrets, I don’t know yet where this experience will lead,” she said. “I’ll leave it up to the fans to choose the next polls. I’m excited to see where it all goes.”

I don’t know about you, but this is starting to sound like a really good idea. When has the internet ever steered anyone in the wrong direction?