OnlyFans Model Koby Wilde Is Engaged To One Of Her Subscribers

Some people meet their significant other at work, or at a bar, or through a dating site. Some people follow their bride-to-be on Instagram then subscribe to their OnlyFans before exchanging messages and falling in love.

This is one of those content creator and subscriber love stories. OnlyFans model Koby Wilde found out that her Mr. Right was one of her subscribers when the two started exchanging messages with each other on the platform.

The 26-year-old from Australian is now engaged to be married to 43-year-old Heath Ovens, who is a veteran from Washington. The two met in person in May after months of exchanging messages, by June he had proposed and she said yes.

Ovens followed Koby on Instagram for two years before subscribing to her OnlyFans content 18 months ago. A response he sent to a post of hers in December caught her eye and the two started exchanging messages.

They hopped on the phone a couple of days later and before you know it they were talking a couple of times a day. The “I love yous” started in March and plans to meet in person were set in motion.

“It just felt right from the start. We just wanted to keep contacting each other, and we messaged all the time,” Koby Wilde said of their relationship.

“When we met in person for the first time it was a classic movie moment – a guy picks up a girl and they kiss. It was perfect. He had followed me for ages and had never been creepy or sleazy.”

“When he messaged me it was clear he was being genuine and compassionate. He wasn’t asking for content or treating me like a sex object,” she continued.

Koby Wilde Was Just A Content Creator In Search Of Love

“He just always seemed like a kind guy who was there and offered advice. That’s a rare find in my job.”

The couple plans on getting married in January with several ceremonies to follow. There will be a ceremony in Las Vegas, one in Washington, and another in Australia.

Koby’s other subscribers don’t have anything to worry about. The content isn’t going to stop once they say “I do.” They plan to work together and with others.

“It was obvious from the beginning that we both had strong and genuine feelings for each other. I feel even more loved that he found me through my work, it shows that he fully supports me.”

Koby added, “I love my work and I wouldn’t be able to be with someone who didn’t fully support me to do it. I hope we can make a living doing this together. I just tell him if I’m making a video with other guys and he’s fine with that.”

That’s right these two lovebirds are heading into this marriage in an open relationship and keeping it that way. What could possibly go wrong? Not a thing Ovens’ mind.

These two were meant to be together and despite only knowing one another for a brief period of time, they’re in love. He said, “When we started talking it just confirmed everything I’d liked about her, and it quickly became love. It just feels like we’re meant to be together.”

They didn’t let the fact that they were thousands of miles away from each other keep them apart. They broke down the wall between content creator and subscriber with the power of love.

After all of that the age difference never stood a chance. If these two can’t make it nobody can.