OnlyFans Model Danii Banks Accuses Former Raiders Corner Damon Arnette Of Stealing Her Cartier Watch, Her Phone & Her Money

A rough week for former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette just got a little rougher. On Monday the former cornerback pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon for a 2022 arrest where he pulled a gun on a valet worker.

On Wednesday he was accused on a podcast of stealing from an OnlyFans model. The accuser, Danii Banks, named Arnette as one of the people who stole her watch and cash at a party at her Las Vegas apartment back in 2022. At the time she believed that she had been drugged and did not name anyone.

During her appearance on the podcast Pillow Talk, Banks pointed the finger at Arnette. She claims that he was one of three men that took her Cartier watch, one of her phones, and her money. She also said she has surveillance video to back up her claims.

“Damon Arnette, the little football player, that played for the Raiders that got kicked off trying to shoot someone or some shit,” a clip from the podcast reveals. “Well I went to the bathroom, stole my f*cking bust down Cartier watch, took my other phone and Zelle’d them all the money out of my account.”

Banks added, “I have it all on camera. Him and his friends leaving my house. Come to find out he does that to bitches and then f*cking did it to me.”

She then predicted that something bad would eventually happen to him because of his own behavior. She said, “It’s cool because karmas a bitch. The way he acts and moves, he’s either gonna get killed or get locked up.”

OnlyFans Model Danii Banks Has Quite The Story

Police did investigate the incident in 2022. Arnette wasn’t arrested or charged with a crime and according to Banks that’s because the alleged theft of the watch wasn’t caught on camera.

“So the cops said they can’t do nothing because I don’t have him on camera stealing the watch,” she claimed. “Are you f*cking kidding me?”

If the accusations are true it’s only going to make Arnette’s attempt to get back into the NFL more difficult. He certainly hasn’t made things easy on himself prior to these allegations.

Arnette has had two stints on practice squads with the Dolphins and Chiefs after he was cut by the Raiders. Those situations didn’t work out, mainly because he keeps getting himself into trouble.