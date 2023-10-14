OnlyFans Model Avoids Prison Time After Blackmailing A Man With Threats That She Was Going To Tell His Girlfriend That He Watched Her Content

Videos by OutKick

An OnlyFans model in England avoided prison time last week after pleading guilty to blackmailing a man into paying her not to tell his girlfriend that he had watched her content. She also plead guilty to a theft and an assault charge that led to her blackmail scheme being uncovered.

Jodie Gaffney’s interactions with a man, who had made the mistake of liking her explicit content online, were found by police who were investigating her for another crime. She and another woman had committed an assault inside of a home in February of 2022.

The two ladies reportedly entered the home of another woman to settle some social media beef. They found the victim of the assault relaxing a bath and proceeded to punch and kick her while she was in the tub. Part of the incident was recorded by another person.

During the incident, here’s where the theft charge comes in, they stole the woman’s phone. Police investigating those crimes found the messages asking the man for payment on her phone.

Prosecutor Caroline Bray told the court last week that Gaffney ran an account where she sold explicit images of herself. The man had liked one of the images and after the content creator found out that he had a girlfriend, she messaged him for money.

Bray said the message to the man was something along these lines, “If you do not pay me £40 (roughly $48) for an image I will tell your girlfriend you liked my photo.”

Not wanting his girlfriend to find out, he sent the money to Gaffney, 25. She then decided to increase her asking price and asked for another payment

“He hoped that was the end of it,” Bray continued. “She sent him another demand for £150 (roughly $180).

It’s All Fun And Games On OnlyFans Until You’re Being Blackmailed

When the man refused to pay up the second time, the OnlyFans model sent a message to his girlfriend. With no other choice the man told his girlfriend what went down.

In her defense, Gaffney claimed that she thought the blackmailing of guys with significant others was part of her business. So she didn’t realize that what she was doing was wrong.

The judge, David Herbert KC, wasn’t buying it. He told her, “It is a mean and unpleasant offense. It’s most certainly not part and parcel of what you were doing on social media.”

Despite not buying her story, and the other crimes that she was also charged with, he handed down a suspended sentence to Gaffney. The judge, perhaps a fan of her work himself, called his decision a “wholly exceptional” course of action.

Gaffney’s 22-month prison term was suspended for two years. She must complete 45 rehabilitation activity days, if she does not she will be placed behind bars.

The judge told Gaffney, who cried during the sentencing, “I will not give you a second chance.”

Sure things worked out for the OnlyFans creator. Unless, of course, she screws up and ends up serving time. But what about the guy she blackmailed?

Did he ever get a refund on his almost $50? Did his girlfriend breakup with him? And if she didn’t breakup with him, just imagine the torment he’s still going through.

Every time he does something wrong or they get into an argument he has to hear about the time he liked some stranger’s explicit content online. What about what he’s dealing with?