OnlyFans Model Astrid Wett Gets Slammed Through A Table Prior To Scheduled Boxing Match With Fellow Content Creator Alexia Grace

The influencer boxing match between OnlyFans models Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace ended before it ever got started on Saturday evening in London, England. A pre-fight face off between the two influencers ended with Grace slamming Wett through a table.

The two have been at each other’s throats since May, when they were involved in brawl during a press conference for Misfits Boxing 7. In that incident, Grace had dumped water on Wett and she responded by punching Grace in the face.

Prior to Saturday’s scheduled fight, Wett had tried repeatedly to get Misfits Boxing to put a fight between the influencers together. When they refused to do so, Wett set out on her own to put the boxing match together, which was supposed to stream on YouTube for free.

The lead up to Saturday was contentious to say the least. During a press conference for the fight on Thursday, Wett shoved Grace to the ground as the two traded insults.

Then came Friday’s weigh-ins. The two OnlyFans models weighed in for the fight in lingerie, then traded some more insults before Wett repeatedly poured her drink on Grace.

That all set the stage for a big fight between a couple of influencers who really can’t stand each other. What actually happened when people tuned in to watch the two trade punches was a bizarre pre-fight face off.

A face off that featured Wett slapping Grace before getting slammed through a table. Wett suffered an apparent injury during the crazy scene and the fight was called off.

I’ve watched it several times from different angles and it’s not clear to me whether this was staged or not. Take a look for yourself and draw your own conclusions.

Alexia Grace may have injured Astrid Wett before the fight started 😬🥊#IFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/VOytrUpUPO — IFN (@IfnBoxing) July 29, 2023

Astrid Wett just got dropped by Alexis through a table, minutes before the fight! #astridwett #boxing pic.twitter.com/PyubmSPTVV — Ben Hughes (@BenHugh68378656) July 29, 2023

Did Astrid Wett And Alexia Grace Pull One Over On Everyone?

Again, I don’t know if this was all part of the plan or if things truly went sideways. Wett’s management team tweeted out a picture of the influencer in the back of an ambulance after the incident.

The tweet says, “Astrid is in stable condition. Please respect her and her teams privacy at this time. Astrid’s management.”

Grace issued a statement of her own on Instagram, “Wett Promotions is an absolute joke. This isn’t the first time she’s instigated something before the fight.”

“At the press conference while I was off guard she shoved me onto the floor, i’ve injured both my hip and head from her cheap shot yet there was 0 security today?,” she continued. “I’m absolutely fuming, I came here for a fair fight and she’s done nothing but try to sabotage me time after time.”

If this was a setup, and they staged the entire thing for self-promotional purposes, then they deserve all of the attention they managed to generate. This is on the level of a WWE performance.