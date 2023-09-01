Meet Alexis, A Welder/Aspiring Mechanic Who Loves Fat Guys & Is Cashing On Content Catered To Them

Videos by OutKick

In the world of content creating it takes all kinds. Alexis, a welder and aspiring mechanic from Michigan, who loves fat guys, got into making content after a rare medical condition led her down that career path.

The career change has been a successful one for her. She’s now in the top .12% of OnlyFans creators and is making tens of thousands of dollars a month catering her content to fat guys.

Alexis breaks down how she ended up as a content creator and why she loves overweight men. She explained in a recent interview, “In 2021 I was diagnosed with rare spinal tumors that are debilitating and cause me great pain.”

“When I found out about them, I was almost done with my studies. I went for a degree in welding, and completed it in December 2022. I first started OnlyFans in July 2022.

She continued, “I pursued this career because I had a very difficult time standing for long periods of time due to my tumors, and wanted to give it a try. I cater heavily to overweight men. I’ve been attracted to big guys for as long as I can remember.”

“My first crush was Jack Black in Nacho Libre.”

Alexis’ pro-fat guy content has helped hundreds of her subscribers who have confidence issues. All thanks to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre.

But it’s not all big man content, although that seems to be where the bread is buttered. She added, “My OnlyFans page contains a variety of content. I post videos reading books, mechanic-related videos such as oil changes and minor repairs, get ready with me videos, taking off work clothes after a day of working on my vehicles, and the big one – big man content.”

Alexis Isn’t Just Blowing All Her Cash, She’s Supporting Her Passion

Alexis isn’t just a pretend chubby-chaser that talks dirty to her subscribers. She’s all in, and by all in, I mean she recently collaborated with a friend of hers who weighs 530 pounds.

“I’m very attracted to him and we had a blast taking pictures and videos together. Some of our videos include me ‘taking care’ of him physically – washing his skin and so on,” she said.

“I love being able to provide a very real platform where overweight men can feel appreciated and loved, as opposed to the disrespect they often face in their own lives.”

I know what you’re thinking, that sounds like a lot of work. It is, but this content creator isn’t afraid of a little hard work. She’s had a job since the age of 14 and worked for everything she’s owned.

So what does she spend her hard earned OnlyFans cash on? Old vehicles. This welder and aspiring mechanic’s passion is restoring old vehicles.

Alexis is a content creator with a blue collar mind. She’s a gear head who doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty and is asking you to part ways with $11 a month for her content.

Another Content Creator Living The Dream Off Of OnlyFans

She has big diesel trucks and Jeeps to wrench on after all. Not only that, she’s working towards buying herself a new house.

“I’m currently working to buy a house in a new location with my earnings. I have never had a penny of debt in my life, and it’s always been a goal to buy a home completely in cash, no mortgage,” she said.

Now that’s an American success story. It has it all. She overcame an illness, fell in love with Jack Black, turned her passion for fat guys and restoring cars into a healthy income.

If you’re doing what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. It sounds like Alexis has cracked that code.