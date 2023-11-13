OnlyFans Legend Renee Gracie Prepares For Huge Racing Challenge

Videos by OutKick

As it turns out, you can go home again — in an OnlyFans-sponsored Audi A8.

Renee Gracie, one of the original stars of the OnlyFans social media platform who became incredibly famous in Australia for shifting gears from racing to ripping off her clothes, says she’s hopping back behind the wheel and preparing for a huge challenge.

Way back in 2020, Gracie caught the attention of OutKick as one of the first athletes of her generation to give up sports in order to dominate the racy subscription business model. At the time, she was making so much money that when Gracie finally revealed to her father what she was up to, he encouraged her to keep going.

Six years passed, Renee Gracie made millions in the OnlyFans game, but now she’s back to racing and preparing for the Adelaide 500 in two weeks which will determine whether she still has the talent to survive the racing world.

“I started planning a return to the sport in 2021, which is when I started getting serious, talking to people and discovering what was possible,” Gracie told Australian motorsports reporters.

“The first indication was that there were challenges to find the support within the industry to make it work, so we took our time to plan and get the ideal program together.”

“I was very strategic with who I worked with and who I wanted to deal with on my comeback.”

Now armed with an OnlyFans-sponsored car, a reality show on the OnlyFans platform and funding, she’s back behind the wheel and is now believed to be the only active race car driver who’s also operating an OnlyFans account.

For OutKick, this is like watching one of your very own going out and having success in the world. We were with Gracie when she was just starting in the industry. We were there as she fought her way up the OF rankings.

It’s like watching some Triple-A guy at the bottom of the 40-man roster finally getting the call-up and then hitting .320 for a few years, but he never gets to perform on the biggest stage — the playoffs.

Now Renee Gracie has made it to the top of her game in Australia.

Go get it, girl.