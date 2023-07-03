OnlyFans Star Allie Rae Drops 4th Of July Content, Praises America

Videos by OutKick

Allie Rae is ready to celebrate the 4th of July.

The nurse-turned-OnlyFans star is known for lighting up social media on a pretty regular basis, and she’s also a huge sports fan.

When I say huge, I’m not exaggerating at all. Rae loves hockey and managed to draw plenty of eyeballs during an appearance at the Frozen Four.

Now, she’s ready to light it up for the 4th of July and celebrate America’s birthday in style. A quick glance at her Instagram makes it clear she’s in a very patriotic spirit while dropping viral content.

How couldn’t she be? It’s the 4th of July! Not being patriotic during this time of year is about as anti-American as it gets.

Allie Rae is excited for the 4th of July.

Rae, who is an OutKick fan, shared a couple exclusive looks at her patriotic spirit for the big day that haven’t hit Instagram just yet.

It’s clear red, white and blue will be consistent colors for Rae when it comes to celebrating Independence Day.

Allie Rae goes viral with 4th of July-themed content. (Credit: Allie Rae)

Due to the fact I’m a big J journalist, I reached out to Rae to find out what her thoughts are on the holiday.

“Most people don’t even know what they are celebrating. It’s not just about the beer and hot dogs. The story of America is truly beautiful and one of the most impressive achievements, and we should never take this freedom for granted. It took a lot of sacrifice and heart from some very brave men and women,” Rae told me.

You won’t find many OutKick readers who disagree with that take. Unlike Natasha Cloud and Kaepernick, Allie Rae doesn’t need to be convinced the United States of America is an awesome country.

Allie Rae is excited for the 4th of July. (Credit: Allie Rae)

It’s great to see people who love the USA and aren’t afraid to show it and vocalize it. Props to Rae and everyone else getting after it.