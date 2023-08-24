OnlyFans Users Spent An Absurd Amount Of Money In 2022

Videos by OutKick

Business is soaring for OnlyFans thanks to all the degenerates out there on the internet.

The adult entertainment-oriented site allows customers direct access to content and conversations with models and porn stars, and it’s blown up in popularity over the past few years.

Just how much money is pouring in? Enough to rival the value of a major NFL franchise.

OnlyFans users spent more than $5 billion on the site in 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

Financial filings from OnlyFans parent company Fenix International show the company brought in $5.6 billion in payments on the site in 2022, according to Insider. That’s a 17% increase from the 2021 number of $4.8 billion.

OnlyFans takes a 20% cut of what people on the website earn. That means the adult website generated just north of $1 billion on the year, and netted $404 million in post-tax profits in 2022, according to the same report.

Translation: The business is printing money.

Made more than $400 million in post-tax profits in 2022. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Business is booming for OnlyFans.

Say whatever you want about OnlyFans, but the one thing you can’t say is the X-rated site isn’t printing cash. It’s also a shockingly simple business model. It’s surprising it took so long for someone to come up with it.

OnlyFans allows customers to get videos, pictures, texts and chat with their favorite performers/adult content entertainers.

In return, OnlyFans takes a 20% cut in return for providing the platform. I won’t say who it is, but I know a porn star that was earning north of $300,000 a month on OnlyFans as of a couple years ago. That was back when the site was still growing.

Now, I can only imagine what the most popular women on the site make. I could say “most popular people,” but we all know the majority of stars on it are women.

Le’Veon Bell can go ahead and hop on OnlyFans, but that’s not moving the needle.

Now, its numbers are growing at an impressive rate. Customers spending $5.6 billion in a single year is nothing short of absolutely insane.

For comparison, the Green Bay Packers had a profit of 77.7 million in 2021, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

That’s a fraction of the profit OnlyFans put up last year. The site is very literally more profitable than an NFL team.

Business is booming for OnlyFans. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome to the internet, folks. If something moves the needle enough, it will result in a ton of cash being printed.