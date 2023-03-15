Hulu Drops First Look At ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3

Videos by OutKick

A very brief promo for the third season of “Only Murders in the Building” has dropped.

The surprise hit Hulu series follows an unlikely trio of neighbors turned amateur detectives/podcasters hunting down clues to solve murders.

“Only Murders in the Building” has turned into a massive entertainment success. Season three is expected at some point in 2023. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It’s all in the title, and through two seasons, the show has been surprisingly fun. Nobody expected the series with Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin to take off the way, but that’s exactly what happened.

Now, Meryl Streep is joining the cast of the mystery in season three. For the first time, fans have an actual promo. It’s not much, but at least it’s something.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is great television.

A lot of the content we cover here at OutKick in the entertainment world is pretty gritty. It’s stuff like “Yellowstone” or “The Last of Us.”

Shows with a ton of violence and an underlying feeling darkness. It’s what we do best, and it’s what people want.

"The Last of Us" took America by storm and captivated the country with its gritty darkness.



I spoke with fellow OutKick star and entertainment fan @AlejandroAveela about why people love the show and revealed my ONE ISSUE with the finale.



FULL RECAP: https://t.co/NfmcMc98dm pic.twitter.com/gdFB0VD3xm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 15, 2023

That’s not what “Only Murders in the Building” is like at all. In fact, it couldn’t be more different. It’s very lighthearted and fun.

Yes, it’s about people getting murdered, but it’s still very light. At its core, “Only Murders in the Building” is a feel good show.

It’s also an absolutely loaded cast that is only getting stronger in season three with Meryl Streep joining the lineup.

If you’re a fan of TV that is simply entertaining, I can’t recommend “Only Murders in the Building” enough. It’s funny, uplifting and the first two seasons were also both great mysteries. It’s the perfect kind of date night series.

Season three doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but you can expect it at some point this year. It should be a very fun ride.