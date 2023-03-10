Colorado Commit Arrested After Alleged Shootings

Videos by OutKick

Colorado football commit Omar White is facing serious criminal charges for his alleged role in a shooting.

The Buffaloes commit from Valdosta, Georgia has been charged with felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after alleged shootings in late February, according to the Valdosta Daily Times. Another man – Zontavious Sipplen – was also arrested on two counts of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the Valdosta Daily Times.

Colorado commit Omar White arrested on multiple charges. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A total of three people were shot and later treated and released in what was described as “separate but related shootings,” according to the same report. White’s alleged role isn’t specified.

White is a top 150 composite recruit in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class.

How will Deion Sanders and Colorado handle this situation?

Deion Sanders is going out of his way to build a new culture at Colorado. He’s attempting to fix and turn around one of the worst programs in America.

He made it clear that if you touch a woman, it’s a wrap. You’re gone. Don’t even bother calling him crying. Just get your stuff and leave.

Colorado commit Omar White faces multiple charges after alleged shootings. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

White is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for that. However, we also all know coaches don’t have to listen to the courts. They can do what they want.

For the first time since joining Colorado, Deion Sanders faces a major test. How will he handle a major commit being accused of playing a role in possibly two shootings.

How will Deion Sanders react to Omar White’s arrest? (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

If White is guilty, the courts will make the decision very easy. However, that could take some time. How Deion Sanders reacts between then and now will send a clear message how he views the situation.