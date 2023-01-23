Five-Star High School Hoops Recruit Sends Crowd Into Frenzy With Vicious, In-Game Between-The-Legs Dunk

Omaha Biliew is only a senior in high school but he is already throwing down dunks as if he is in the NBA All-Star game. His most recent jam was colder than ice.

Biliew, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, committed to play for Iowa State in November. He stands 6-foot-8, 210 pounds and ranks as one of the top-five players in his class at the forward position and one of the top-15 overall prospects.

Playing for Waukee Senior High School in Iowa, Biliew received 12 offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Georgia, among others. His size and athleticism will provide an instant boost to a Cyclones team that currently ranks 200th in scoring offense after 18 games.

Over the weekend, Waukee Senior beat Waukee Northwest by 22. Biliew went for 21 in the win and put himself firmly on the map with a dunk that is not typically reserved for high schoolers.

Omaha Biliew went between-the-legs during the game.

The Warriors got out on the fast break and Biliew was one the receiving end of a cross-court pass just inside the three-point line. He took one dribble and looked around to find that the defense was not anywhere within reach.

With all of the time in the world, Biliew went up strong with two steps, put the ball between his legs, and hammered it home. The bench and crowd lost its collective mind. They went bonkers.

Meanwhile, Biliew celebrated in style. He turned toward the stands with an ice cold stare and hit the slime nose on his way back up the court.

2023 Omaha Biliew did this in Waukee’s big rivalry win🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. The Iowa State Commit was incredible tonight. @BiliewOmaha @waukeehoops



🎥@Johnny_Heuer @NxtProHoops pic.twitter.com/dyqqihuMlH — NXTPRO Hoops Iowa (@NXTPROIA) January 21, 2023

Iowa-based videographer Parker Czipar was under the backboard to capture the perfect shot. He set the clip to ‘Father Stretch My Hands,’ which only made it go that much harder.

Biliew’s dunk was Vince Carter-esque. Absolutely vicious!