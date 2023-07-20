Olympic Pole Vaulter Alysha Newman Is ‘Manifesting A Good Life’ In A String Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman is all the way back. An injury last year ended things before she wanted them to and made for an offseason of rehab added to her normal training regime.

The 29-year-old’s hard work has paid off and she has a lot of things in and out competition moving in the right direction. We’re talking everything from brand deals to cover shoots and content, content and more content.

Alysha Newman in action during the Pole Vault Women of World Athletics Indoor Tour Madrid 2023. (Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Alysha is also coming off of a win a few days ago in Rottach-Egern, Germany where posted a height of 4.63m. That was good enough for the Pole Vault Queen’s outdoor best this season.

The most important part of the win and recording the season’s best was, according to her, “building that confidence back.” When it comes to her content she’s never lacked any confidence.

Alysha took advantage of some down time in Germany to hit the pool in a string bikini and share some of that confidence with her followers. She captioned the multiple bikini pics, “Manifesting a good day, week and life.”

That doesn’t sound like someone lacking any confidence. Keeping herself confident and healthy are going to be key as Alysha looks to finish out the year and set her sights on 2024.

What’s taking place in 2024?

The Paris Summer Olympics of course where Alysha hopes to be competing for Canada again. She competed in the 2016 Olympic Games and had her run in 2020 cut short due to a concussion.

Alysha Newman Can’t And Won’t Be Stopped

This all part of being an elite Olympic athlete. You have to deal with injuries, the shaken confidence at times, and the lows of coming up short.

Bouncing back from all of those things isn’t easy, but it’s what separates the best from the rest. Building a large following and creating content throughout the ups and downs is a whole new level.

One that not everyone can manage or reach. But Alysha calls herself Canada’s Best and the Pole Vault Queen for a reason. She’s up for the challenge and is manifesting a good life in the process.