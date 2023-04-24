Olympic Legend Michael Phelps Parties Bare-Chested in Vegas

Videos by OutKick

Things seem to be going swimmingly for Michael Phelps this weekend after partying in Vegas.

Unlike the folks at Bud Light, Phelps embraced his inner frat boy. At one point in the festivities, Phelps ditched his shirt, tied up the man bun and weaved his way through celebrities, dapping the A-listers in attendance.

Michael Phelps Parties The Night Away In Vegas

The heat was turned up at XS Nightclub on Saturday night. Phelps partied after the highly anticipated boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. One celeb seen tag-teaming with Phelps Saturday night was Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce.

From Kelce to Diplo, celebs from all corners of entertainment flocked to the City of Sin. As relayed by TMZ Sports, also in attendance at the event were Michael B. Jordan (“Creed”), Chace Crawford (“The Boys”), TikToker Dixie D’Amelio and more.

Other top-billed athletes previously spotted at XS in Vegas include NFL running back Christian McCaffrey and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

XS Nightclub’s social posted action shots from Phelps’ night out in the town. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist partied with Kelce and met up with Diplo during a DJ set.

T-Mobile Arena was packed with anticipation as the budding rivalry between Tank and Garcia was decided in a lightweight battle.

Ryan Garcia, black trunks, exchanges punches with Gervonta Davis, green and purple trunks. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Gervonta Davis wins via TKO in the seventh round. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Those in the building rooting for Gervonta Davis had more to celebrate. Tank’s brutal liver shot to Ryan Garcia silenced the previously undefeated Mexican boxer in the seventh round.