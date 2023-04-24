Conor McGregor Cheers Up Ryan Garcia With Inspirational Chat After Getting Embarrassed By Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis

Videos by OutKick

In order for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) to wake up Sunday as the #1 name in boxing, Ryan Garcia had to suffer an embarrassing loss on Saturday — which he did.

Garcia paid the price: going down in the seventh round after eating a vicious liver shot from Davis.

All set for #DavisGarcia 💪



⚖️ Gervonta Davis – 135 lbs

⚖️ Ryan Garcia – 135.5 lbs pic.twitter.com/DkGYIDbhtG — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 21, 2023

Conor McGregor Gives Garcia A Pep Talk

Picking up Garcia from his lowlight was UFC legend Conor McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ did Garcia a solid by visiting him after his defeat to cheer him up. McGregor hailed Garcia as the “future” of boxing, sharing tips with Garcia during his passionate speech.

“He’s 1-0 on ya. Youse are the two biggest names in the division; I want to see it again,” McGregor said, drawing applause from the crowd as he pep-talked Garcia.

“I want to see it again now and I want to see no dehydration clause. All the respect in the world to you, you’re the future. … I’m watching you all the way; wish you the best.”

Davis delivered the type of TKO that could catapult a boxer’s notoriety — a fantastic move for the year’s biggest fight.

The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot 😱 #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

BUY: Tank Davis; SELL: Ryan Garcia

On the flip side, Garcia’s stock in boxing dropped quicker than his right knee in the seventh. Considering the oft-flat-footed boxer opened up his entire right side to a punishing Davis, Ryan Garcia certainly lucked out with not having his jaw tested (again).

The optics make a strong case that Garcia realized he was out of his depth with the undefeated boxer in Tank Davis and bowed a knee. Fellow famed Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz even went on Instagram Live Saturday night to admit that Garcia gave up.

McGregor’s speech was quite ‘optimistic’ when talking about Garcia.

Despite the undefeated 23-0 record, Garcia’s critics pointed to the 24-year-old as nothing more than an influencer boxer known for his flashy videos over mechanics or moxie. The smack-talking by Garcia also appeared weak after the seventh-round defeat. McGregor called Garcia the “future” but as it stands currently, he’s not even in the same class as Davis.

Ryan Garcia was serious about wanting to be friends with tank after the fight 😂 pic.twitter.com/ghe0osASHw https://t.co/UokjqRBvyI — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 23, 2023

AY RYAN GARCIA WE AINT FORGET RUN YA POCKETS pic.twitter.com/l8vFApdWM9 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 23, 2023