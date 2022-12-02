Olivia Dunne Reveals Her Turnoffs, And The List Is Very Reasonable

Olivia Dunne has some very simple turnoffs when it comes to what she’s looking for in a man.

As we all know, everyone is a little different when it comes to their preferences in a partner, and Dunne has some pretty straightforward standards when it comes to what she wants in a man.

In a viral TikTok video shared Thursday night, the LSU gymnast made it clear if you don’t use deodorant, you have no shot no matter how how attractive you are. Take a look at her breakdown below.

So, to summarize, here’s what Dunne is against:

  • Not using deodorant/not showering
  • Not posting about her on Instagram
  • Talking about your ex
  • Late night booty calls (kind of up in the air with this one based on her reaction)

Not difficult, right? If you want a shot with Olivia Dunne, who might be the most famous female college athlete in America, you just need to wash yourself, not talk about your ex and post a photo or two on Instagram.

That might be the simplest list of requirements we’ve ever seen. If you’re a dude and can’t shower, you don’t deserve a girlfriend. The sad thing is in modern day America, standards are so low that nothing would surprise me.

Olivia Dunne reveals her turnoffs in viral TikTok video. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok video https://www.tiktok.com/@livvy/video/7172354420338887982)

Also, it appears Olivia Dunne, is once again, ready to take the world of gymnastics by storm. Of course, that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

While you’re here, let’s go ahead and take a quick walk down memory lane and remind people why Olivia Dunne remains the undisputed content queen. Take it away, Olivia!

Written by David Hookstead

David is a college football fanatic who foolishly convinces himself every season the Wisconsin Badgers will finally win a national title. Has been pretending to be a cowboy ever since the first episode of Yellowstone aired.

