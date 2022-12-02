Olivia Dunne has some very simple turnoffs when it comes to what she’s looking for in a man.

As we all know, everyone is a little different when it comes to their preferences in a partner, and Dunne has some pretty straightforward standards when it comes to what she wants in a man.

In a viral TikTok video shared Thursday night, the LSU gymnast made it clear if you don’t use deodorant, you have no shot no matter how how attractive you are. Take a look at her breakdown below.

So, to summarize, here’s what Dunne is against:

Not using deodorant/not showering

Not posting about her on Instagram

Talking about your ex

Late night booty calls (kind of up in the air with this one based on her reaction)

Not difficult, right? If you want a shot with Olivia Dunne, who might be the most famous female college athlete in America, you just need to wash yourself, not talk about your ex and post a photo or two on Instagram.

That might be the simplest list of requirements we’ve ever seen. If you’re a dude and can’t shower, you don’t deserve a girlfriend. The sad thing is in modern day America, standards are so low that nothing would surprise me.

Olivia Dunne reveals her turnoffs in viral TikTok video. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok video https://www.tiktok.com/@livvy/video/7172354420338887982)

Also, it appears Olivia Dunne, is once again, ready to take the world of gymnastics by storm. Of course, that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

While you’re here, let’s go ahead and take a quick walk down memory lane and remind people why Olivia Dunne remains the undisputed content queen. Take it away, Olivia!