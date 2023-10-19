Olivia Dunne Shares Adorable Puppy Video, Is On The Correct Side Of The Dog/Cat Debate

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne is pro-dog, and that’s a win for the good guys.

There is currently a massive debate raging in the pet world whether dogs or cats are the superior animal.

It’s not a new debate. In fact, the topic has likely been debated since both animals were domesticated and started living with humans.

Naturally, there’s only one correct answer on the issue:

Dogs are better, and you’re crazy if you think otherwise.

Well, it turns out Olivia Dunne is on the same page, and the LSU star revealed in a viral TikTok video that she now has an adorable new puppy named Roux.

Check out Dunne’s awesome new dog below.

This definitely feels like a win for the good guys. Anyone who loves dogs is solidly a good person in the eyes of OutKick. Let me know if you are also pro-dog at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I need to find out just how much of our audience is on the right side of this issue.

There’s nothing better than a great dog. Nothing beats it. A great dog provides companionship, can hunt, detect threats before humans can, protect against home intruders and the best part of every dog’s day is seeing its owner.

Look at that dog’s cute little face in the video above. How could anyone see that and not immediately feel a certain kind of way? That thing is going to grow up to be a beast.

Olivia Dunne shows off her new dog in a viral video. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

An adorable beast that I’m sure will be the best dog possible for Olivia Dunne. What do cats do? They use the bathroom inside, won’t do a damn thing if someone breaks into your house and couldn’t hunt animals that matter if their lives depended on it. Cats are also just generally mean. Dogs are called a man’s best friend for a reason, and cats most definitely are not.

Olivia Dunne is impressive in a lot of parts of her life. She’s an elite gymnast, makes a ton of NIL money, has a monster social media following and is now firmly in the pro-dog camp. There’s no doubt OutKick fans are in agreement.

Olivia Dunne has a new puppy, and it’s very adorable. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Finally, Ron Swanson famously said, “Crying: Acceptable at funerals and the Grand Canyon.” I’ll add one more. Crying over a dog is 100% acceptable. Send me your best dog stories to @david.hookstead@outkick.com. In the meantime, take a look at my favorite dog Jake below!