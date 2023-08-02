Olivia Dunne’s Domination Continues, Leads Searches For Female Athletes Under 25

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne continues to put up huge numbers online, and that includes internet searches.

Dunne’s profile has been absolutely exploding over the past couple years, and 2023 has been by far and away the biggest year of the LSU star’s life when it comes to being in the public eye.

She’s no longer really thought of as primarily a star gymnast for the Tigers. Dunne has transcended college sports.

Don’t take my word for it. The numbers prove it.

Olivia Dunne is a superstar on TikTok and Instagram.

She has 12 million followers between TikTok and Instagram, and is also the most-searched athlete in the country under 25, according to a study from Sportsbook Review with 550,000 searches over the past 12 months.

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark and tennis star Coco Gauff tied for second, Angel Reese came in at fourth and Kelly Korda and Trinity Rodman were tied to round out the top five.

No athlete came close to Dunne’s ranking at the top. The gap between first and second is 182,000 searches.

Olivia Dunne reportedly is the most-searched female athlete under 25 in America. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Dunne is on an unstoppable run.

It has been pretty incredible to watch Olivia Dunne’s rise to the top of the social media world. She went from being a star gymnast to being one of the most famous women in the world.

Anything is possible once a person catches fire on Instagram or TikTok. All bets are off, and if handled correctly, it can be used to print cash.

Olivia Dunne claimed she can charge more than $500,000 for a single post, and she parlayed crushing the New York Time’s wokeness into a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance.

Winning. That’s definitely what we like to call winning. It’s absolutely a victory whenever you crush the wokes and then appear in SI Swimsuit.

Olivia Dunne continues to dominate the internet. She has 12 million followers between TikTok and Instagram. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

It would have been shocking if she hadn’t been the most-searched athlete under 25 in America. If anything, it’s shocking Livvy Dunne wasn’t searched more. Still, there’s no doubt she’s on an absolute tear that has catapulted her to superstardom. Stay winning!