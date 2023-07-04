Olivia Dunne, Once Again, Hits Back At The New York Times

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne isn’t done dragging The New York Times just yet.

Dunne was the subject of a hit piece from The Times in late 2022 that attempted to paint her as nothing more than a woman printing cash for her looks.

The piece featured the headline, “New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells.”

It was pretty obvious what the issue was for The Times. The publication just couldn’t stomach the fact Dunne was making millions outside of gymnastics thanks to NIL deals while also being a dominant star in her sport.

She initially hit back with a photo mocking The NYT, and she’s now further expanded on what a hit job it was.

Olivia Dunne drags The New York Times.

Dunne dived into the situation while appearing on “The Full Send Podcast,” and revealed the whole thing was an organized hit from the jump.

“It was complete BS. I mean, they called me on the phone in November and they told me that they were going to write about my accomplishments and stuff and I was like, ‘OK, for sure. That’s awesome. The New York Times. That’s huge…The interviewer called me and he was asking me very odd questions. It was worded quite weird. He was like, ‘So, how does it feel to be a small petite blonde gymnast doing so well with NIL.’ I was just like, ‘Why does it matter that I’m petite and blonde.’ You can just ask me about NIL without you having to use these weird ways of saying it,” Dunne explained on the podcast, according to Fox News.

The LSU star further added, “When the article came out, it was a giant picture of me just standing there in a leotard and the headline was ‘Sex Sells.’ So I was like, ‘So, you’re going to come into the gym. You’re going to ask me to pose in our team-issued attire and then put a headline, ‘Sex Sells.’ In the article, they were saying the things I was doing were a step back for women’s athletics.”

Olivia Dunne continues to crush The New York Times for its hit piece on her. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Dunne caught Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s eye.

While most people saw the article for what it was – complete garbage – it also caught Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s eye because Dunne refused to back down.

“”I guess it caught Sports Illustrated’s attention and then they were like, ‘We loved that you clapped back at The New York Times since they’re so major,'” Olivia Dunne told the members of the “Full Send Podcast.”

Dunne also made it clear she has zero intention of changing anything about how she acts or what she posts online just because The New York Times might not like it.

“You can’t control how you look and I feel like a girl is not responsible for a boy’s bad behavior, especially if you’re in a leotard. Because I knew that if the roles were reversed and let’s say they went into the football facility and took a picture of one of the boys without a shirt on, they would never put a giant headline, ‘Sex Sells.’ They just wouldn’t. It’s because I’m standing there in a leotard,” the star gymnast said on the podcast.

Olivia Dunne continues to win.

Dunne, who has more than 11 million followers between TikTok and Instagram, continues to come out of this situation looking like a winner.

The New York Times wanted to paint her simply as a sex object, and ran an absurd headline. It’s also clear it was always going to be a hit job.

Welcome to the mainstream (lamestream as many like to say) media. You simply can’t trust some of them.

Olivia Dunne won’t apologize for her content. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Dunne is making more than $500,000 for a single sponsored post, is the most famous female college athlete in America and has a massive social media presence. As long as she’s not breaking the law, why would anyone care what she’s doing? This is America. In this country, we support capitalism and making money. It’s truly that simple, and Olivia Dunne is crushing it.