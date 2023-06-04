Olivia Dunne Takes On Nashville, Sean Connery’s Granddaughter Does Some Influencing & Mount Everest Is Still Covered In Trash

Videos by OutKick

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is in the books

The Stanley Cup Final got started on Saturday night in Las Vegas. It was a goal filled game that started off chippy and was close until the third period.

A three goal third period by the Vegas Golden Knights sealed a 5-2 Game 1 win over the Florida Panthers. Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill got in a highlight reel save, one of the 33 he had on the night, to keep it a 1-1 game at the time.

ADIN HILL WITH THE GREATEST PADDLIN’ OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/nC1UhmaA4W — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 4, 2023

Who knows how the game turns out if this finds the net and the Panthers go up 2-1. It could have completely changed the game or just been another goal for the team that ended up taking the loss.

It didn’t take long for the fireworks to get started in this one. Early in the first period, before any of the 7 goals were scored, the two teams greeted each other formally with some extracurricular activities.

We've got a Stanley Cup Final fight between the Knights and Panthers 🍿



🎥: @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/HL7F7WNuRq — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 4, 2023

The loss ended the Panthers eight-game road playoff winning streak, the second longest road winning streak in NHL history.

It also dropped the franchise to 0-5 in Stanley Cup Final games, they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche back in 1996.

Despite the loss and the Stanley Cup Final losing streak, Florida Panthers head coach isn’t pushing the panic button yet. His message after the 5-2 loss was “Everybody just f*cking breathe.”

No panic button in sight for Paul Maurice. 🧘 pic.twitter.com/rGpoY34qYT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 4, 2023

Mount Everest looks like a homeless encampment

Everyone will be happy to know that Mount Everest isn’t just the highest mountain peak in the world, but it also resembles a homeless encampment. There is trash, human poop, and dead bodies everywhere.

A recent video of the summit shows that, despite cleanup efforts over the last several years, it’s still a dump. All that work to climb Mount Everest just to end up at a landfill with tents.

Filth on Mount Everest. Brought to you by The North Face. pic.twitter.com/PJje3X8G6U — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 30, 2023

What the video doesn’t show is the human poop that accompanies the insane amount of trash left behind by those who climb Everest. There’s a lot of it and people add to it with every climb.

Also not captured in the 20 second clip are the 200 dead bodies buried in the ice and snow that have accumulated since 1921 when climbers first started taking on the mountain.

You don’t need to travel all the way to Mount Everest and risk your life climbing the mountain to see a homeless encampment. We have them in just about every major city.

They have as much trash and human poop as Mount Everest. Although, there are probably a few less dead bodies at any single site. What they lack in that department they make up for with drug use.

"CHATSWORTH SKID ROW" A homeless encampment in Chatsworth has taken center stage in a growing political and societal debate over ways to find housing for those with no home.@abc7sid is live on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. where nearby residents are demanding answers. pic.twitter.com/4npDd1GpKQ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 1, 2023

A little weekend Screencaps love

Harvey D writes:

You are the Caps go to for the T&A, questionable IG postings, wardrobe malfunctions, objects where they have no business being.., you get the drift. You can tell if it’s your byline, the smoke shows and dick jokes are to follow!

Working the weekend graveyard is a thankless job. I am damn sure glad that Big Papi Caps (Joe, duh!) has entrusted you to keep them clicks a coming and flying that Outkick flag high!!!

Keep it up!!! For the love of all that is Holy!!

Just filling space in an inbox

SeanJo:

You did more than fill space in an inbox Harvey. You’ve given me this line, which I will cherish and hope to have engraved on my headstone one day, “Caps go to for the T&A, questionable IG postings, wardrobe malfunctions, objects where they have no business being.”

If you’d like to heap praise on the work being done on Sundays every week or have anything else you want to share feel free to DM me on Twitter @sjoseph_sports. The occasional videos and memes are greatly appreciated with they arrive.

Or you can reach out on email at sean.joseph@outkick.com and send in those reminders of what shows are about to return or just fill up some space in an inbox.

Get your Sunday off on the right foot with some scrolling through the rest of this week’s Screencaps.

Numbers from :

Gerrit Cole's day is done.



He allowed 1 run on 80 pitches. pic.twitter.com/X78PAPniuP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 4, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Today is the 49th anniversary of Ten Cent Beer Night: June 4, 1974 🏟️ 🍻



Merry TCBN to those that celebrate 🍺 pic.twitter.com/EvfGKuZXfv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 4, 2023

“Hi, Mr. Judge. I’m here to interview you for my school newspaper. What’s your favorite flavor of ice cream?” pic.twitter.com/QHglFWVqIF — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) June 4, 2023

I can’t believe Charlie one-upped me with the Spider-Man Crocs. Savage!! pic.twitter.com/gst2yJAA9c — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 4, 2023

The NASCAR trio’s chokehold pic.twitter.com/O55tZpW34s — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 3, 2023

I’m really glad I stopped drinking cause I just found a video of me trying to reheat pasta with a hotel iron at 4am pic.twitter.com/BFBx5oxckJ — Dr. Nut (@Dr_Nut_) June 2, 2023

Documented footage of someone peaking in their life pic.twitter.com/1JJX5f1KuZ — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) June 3, 2023

The Nuggets are only three wins away from the Ja Morant Suspension Announcement — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) June 3, 2023