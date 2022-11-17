Olivia Dunne Takes A Shot At New York Times With Her Christmas List

In case you needed further proof that 20-year-old LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, marketing minds in college sports, take a look at her latest TikTok.

Dunne, who was flat-out attacked by some scumbag columnist at the New York Times for making a couple of million dollars off Name, Image & Likeness deals — which is perfectly legal and now encouraged by society, released her Christmas wishlist and took a shot at the Times in the process.

“I’d rather a lump of coal,” the talented gymnast wrote on TikTok while mocking a Christmas wishlist that included: being on the New York Times, a sugar daddy, more friends and a PS5.

This is absolutely brilliant work from Dunne as she keeps the New York Times flame lit while having fun with how it all backfired on scumbag columnist Kurt Streeter who thought he was going to shame Dunne for posting bikini photos.

Hey Streeter, this is why Dunne makes millions. This is social media 101 from a pure genius. You might’ve gone to woke Cal Berkeley and think you have the world figured out. It turns out you messed with the wrong social media influencer because Dunne is running laps around your ass on this one.

Close your eyes, Streeter, here come the Instagram photos!

And one final photo for Streeter and the Times…muah: