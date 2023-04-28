Olivia Dunne Drops Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video, Continues Content Bender

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne is very pumped about being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

The popular LSU gymnast was announced Thursday as a member of the latest SI Swimsuit issue, and it’s one of the best decisions the publication has made in a long time.

You have to strike when the iron is hot. SI Swimsuit did the same with Paige VanZant, and it’s now time for Dunne to show up and show out.

In terms of internet content, there’s nobody doing it better in the world of sports. It was an easy match to make, and Dunne is doing her part to hype it up.

She shared a viral video

Olivia Dunne can’t be stopped.

Just in case you didn’t already know, Olivia Dunne is a content bender unlike anything we’ve ever seen come out of the world of sports.

She’s dominating in gymnastics and is an absolute force on social media. Dunne has more than 11 million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

Olivia Dunne is an absolute superstar online. She’s also in the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Olivia Dunne also doesn’t have time for haters and critics. During an interview following her SI Swimsuit selection, she broke it down and explained Paige Spiranac has been a great influence.

“People always comment stuff that they would never say to your face, so part of it is just having developed tough skin. Social media is hard. That’s something that Paige Spiranac helped me with, just keeping certain parts of your life private. Making sure not to post things that, you know, maybe you don’t want people’s feedback on,” Dunne explained.

Well, who cares what the haters have to say, right? Dunne is rich and now in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. That’s almost too much winning!

Olivia Dunne is now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It should be a ton of fun to see what Dunne’s final shoot looks like. There’s no doubt it will send shockwaves through the internet.