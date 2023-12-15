Signed Olivia Dunne Leotards Are For Sale, And The Internet Has Jokes

Videos by OutKick

The internet certainly thinks it’s hilarious some people are willing to pay for a signed Olivia Dunne leotard.

Leaf Trading Cards tweeted Friday morning that fans can get in on the Livvy hype with a signed uniform from the LSU star.

Honestly, not a huge deal seeing as how signed uniforms happen in other sports, but it definitely feels different when we’re talking about a uniform for gymnastics.

Think I’m crazy? I’m not, and plenty of people on the internet had a variety of reactions.

Olivia Dunne Autographed LSU Purple & Black Leotards



NOW AVAILABLE https://t.co/Q2ePwu4MmS pic.twitter.com/AHbRq09yPP — Leaf Trading Cards (@Leaf_Cards) December 15, 2023

Internet roasts signed Olivia Dunne leotards being for sale.

It only took a matter of minutes for people on X to find this post, and cut loose with jokes. It’s a great reminder the internet remains absolutely undefeated.

Check out some of the best reactions below

I have a gut feeling the wrong type of collectors will be bidding on this https://t.co/fCuT4kd6Z3 — Chad Burns (@cxburns) December 15, 2023

Gonna get one of these and put it in a shadow box with a Paul Skenes jersey https://t.co/8bLGcfWWXT — Jingle Brettskie (@__thegrayarea) December 15, 2023

Imagine the incels whose parents left them large inheritances that will bid on this. https://t.co/VKyrPP9O7L — fratzner 🎅 ❄️ 🎄 (@perfect_banter) December 15, 2023

I’m sure this will in no way be used inappropriately. No chance. 0 https://t.co/QkymQ0QzcV — Mendi Squatpump (@MothersMilk247) December 15, 2023

You got to be down bad bad bad man https://t.co/sPIVLCQTkW — beam (@bottleofbeam) December 15, 2023

you gotta be a ridiculous level of horny to be buying this shit https://t.co/m21lxe5R3N — will: JJ McCarthy Truther (@wrhiv_72) December 15, 2023

Imagine if they auctioned this 😆 — The real card creator (@cardcreator5001) December 15, 2023

You gotta be a down bad simp bruh — psycho_santa (@thekjh715) December 15, 2023

This must be part of Leaf's OnlyFans Collection — Robert Mackey (@RobertM65063585) December 15, 2023

Some perv will make this the most expensive sports collectors item — StraightTalkSports (@StraightTalkSp1) December 15, 2023

Used? — Vincent Vega (Dick Head) (@Vince_Vegaa) December 15, 2023

Worn after a two hour workout in a gymnastics room with the heat on ??? pic.twitter.com/UxWkG3nbD2 — ⭐️ (@TyreekJill) December 15, 2023

Hope it’s like Jimmy John’s and the smells are free! — THE FAIRCHILD (@_THEFAIRCHILD_) December 15, 2023

Weird — Arthur (@ArthurBaitson) December 15, 2023

Was it washed after use? — Dave (@GamecockDave69) December 15, 2023

Is the internet undefeated or is the internet defeated? The answer isn’t tough, and the answer is yes. I knew as soon as I saw that tweet from Leaf Trading Cards that the replies were going to be either straight comedy or downright weird.

Once again, it appears I was right. Do some of these people not know Twitter is very public? It’s not private. The world can see the replies.

There were also some replies so insane that I couldn’t drop them in here, and you all know I’m no prude.

The internet roasts signed Olivia Dunne leotards being for sale. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We might have to find out who paid for a signed Olivia Dunne leotard and interview them. That’s the kind of content that could break the internet. For now, people are just enjoying roasting this. What a time to be online!