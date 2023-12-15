Signed Olivia Dunne Leotards Are For Sale, And The Internet Has Jokes

Videos by OutKick
The internet certainly thinks it’s hilarious some people are willing to pay for a signed Olivia Dunne leotard.
Leaf Trading Cards tweeted Friday morning that fans can get in on the Livvy hype with a signed uniform from the LSU star.
Honestly, not a huge deal seeing as how signed uniforms happen in other sports, but it definitely feels different when we’re talking about a uniform for gymnastics.
Think I’m crazy? I’m not, and plenty of people on the internet had a variety of reactions.
Internet roasts signed Olivia Dunne leotards being for sale.
It only took a matter of minutes for people on X to find this post, and cut loose with jokes. It’s a great reminder the internet remains absolutely undefeated.
Check out some of the best reactions below, and shoot me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Imagine if they auctioned this 😆— The real card creator (@cardcreator5001) December 15, 2023
You gotta be a down bad simp bruh— psycho_santa (@thekjh715) December 15, 2023
This must be part of Leaf's OnlyFans Collection— Robert Mackey (@RobertM65063585) December 15, 2023
Some perv will make this the most expensive sports collectors item— StraightTalkSports (@StraightTalkSp1) December 15, 2023
Used?— Vincent Vega (Dick Head) (@Vince_Vegaa) December 15, 2023
Worn after a two hour workout in a gymnastics room with the heat on ??? pic.twitter.com/UxWkG3nbD2— ⭐️ (@TyreekJill) December 15, 2023
Hope it’s like Jimmy John’s and the smells are free!— THE FAIRCHILD (@_THEFAIRCHILD_) December 15, 2023
Weird— Arthur (@ArthurBaitson) December 15, 2023
Was it washed after use?— Dave (@GamecockDave69) December 15, 2023
Is the internet undefeated or is the internet defeated? The answer isn’t tough, and the answer is yes. I knew as soon as I saw that tweet from Leaf Trading Cards that the replies were going to be either straight comedy or downright weird.
Once again, it appears I was right. Do some of these people not know Twitter is very public? It’s not private. The world can see the replies.
There were also some replies so insane that I couldn’t drop them in here, and you all know I’m no prude.
We might have to find out who paid for a signed Olivia Dunne leotard and interview them. That’s the kind of content that could break the internet. For now, people are just enjoying roasting this. What a time to be online!
How many dozen did Ed Orgeron and Les Miles buy? ….