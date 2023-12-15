Signed Olivia Dunne Leotards Are For Sale, And The Internet Has Jokes

The internet certainly thinks it’s hilarious some people are willing to pay for a signed Olivia Dunne leotard.

Leaf Trading Cards tweeted Friday morning that fans can get in on the Livvy hype with a signed uniform from the LSU star.

Honestly, not a huge deal seeing as how signed uniforms happen in other sports, but it definitely feels different when we’re talking about a uniform for gymnastics.

Think I’m crazy? I’m not, and plenty of people on the internet had a variety of reactions.

Internet roasts signed Olivia Dunne leotards being for sale.

It only took a matter of minutes for people on X to find this post, and cut loose with jokes. It’s a great reminder the internet remains absolutely undefeated.

Check out some of the best reactions below, and shoot me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is the internet undefeated or is the internet defeated? The answer isn’t tough, and the answer is yes. I knew as soon as I saw that tweet from Leaf Trading Cards that the replies were going to be either straight comedy or downright weird.

Once again, it appears I was right. Do some of these people not know Twitter is very public? It’s not private. The world can see the replies.

There were also some replies so insane that I couldn’t drop them in here, and you all know I’m no prude.

The internet roasts signed Olivia Dunne leotards being for sale. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We might have to find out who paid for a signed Olivia Dunne leotard and interview them. That’s the kind of content that could break the internet. For now, people are just enjoying roasting this. What a time to be online!

