Olivia Dunne Appears To Hint She Has No Interest In Dating

Videos by OutKick

Guys hoping to shoot their shot with Olivia Dunne might be waiting a long time.

Dunne is the most famous female college athlete in the country, and there’s not a close second. You could have maybe argued the Cavinder twins were in the second spot, but they’re time as amateur athletes is over.

Both dipped from Miami and appear ready to cash in. Now, there’s nobody else even in the conversation.

Olivia Dunne is a star online. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As a very rich and famous young woman, it makes sense to assume Olivia Dunne probably has a lot of suitors.

Well, if she does, Dunne doesn’t have much interest in dating any of them.

Is Olivia Dunne leaving the dating game?

Dunne shared a video Thursday night joking that she’s an “emotionally unavailable” athlete, and set it to audio of comedian Theo Von talking about vapes being in a wishing well.

While it appears to be a joke, she also could be hinting she’s not on the market right now because she also captioned it, “I need to focus on my sport” with a #ForYou addition.

A subtle message to someone? Let the mystery build.

Dunne remains a powerful figure online.

It’s truly incredible the kind of influence and power Olivia Dunne has in the content game. The LSU star has a staggering 11.3 million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

That’s more than the population of 43 states in the United States of America.

She regularly drops viral content on TikTok and Instagram.

Of her last 40 TikTok videos, 38 of them have at least one million views, and it will likely be pumped up to 39 once this one hinting she’s not interested in dating catches fire throughout today.

She puts up better numbers than some TV shows. Yet, anyone hoping to score a date is apparently going to be left out in the cold.

Olivia Dunne is focused on being a star gymnast and not dating!

Olivia Dunne is incredibly popular on the internet. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The good news is she doesn’t appear interested in slowing down online. Go ahead and check out her best posts while you’re here. You definitely don’t want to miss them.