Olivia Dunne Teams Up With Katie Sigmond For New TikTok Video

Olivia Dunne found herself a fellow star for a recent TikTok video.

The LSU gymnast continues to be the most entertaining woman in college athletics, and her following remains untouchable.

Between Instagram and TikTok, Dunne has a staggering 10.9 million followers. Of course, we all know teamwork makes the dream work. Olivia Dunne isn’t exempt from that rule.

She teamed up with fellow social media star Katie Sigmond (roughly four million followers between TikTok and Insta) for a new video that declared the latter LSU’s newest recruit.

Olivia Dunne’s star power remains unbeatable.

In case there was any doubt about how many eyeballs Olivia Dunne can draw on any random day, the video above is currently sitting with more than 4.1 million viewers.

Why? Your guess is as good as mine because it’s not like they duo did anything crazy. They literally just danced for less than five seconds.

Yet, that was more than enough to go viral. Welcome to getting clout in the year 2023. Once you get the ball rolling, it just becomes automatic.

Olivia Dunne teams up with Katie Sigmond for viral video. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@livvy/video/7204990830598458670)

Who is Katie Sigmond?

Admittedly, I’m not an expert on Katie Sigmond. While Dunne might be a huge star here at OutKick, that doesn’t mean we’re experts on every woman with viral skills.

Having said that, my Big J journalist skills tell me that Sigmond is VERY popular, especially on Instagram.

She appears to be a hit with the same people that can’t get enough of Dunne’s content. If I had to describe her vibe, it’s someone who enjoys rest and relaxation with a splash of extreme sports mixed in.

Who knows what the future holds for Olivia Dunne, but if her newest trend is teaming up with fellow stars to generate views, she could be in for a monster March. Either way, you all know OutKick will be covering the Dunne story no matter where it takes us.