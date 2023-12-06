Penn State Student Reporter Is Nearly As Popular As Olivia Dunne On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

Have you ever heard of Katie Feeney?

Don’t beat yourself up if the answer is no. I hadn’t either until moments before opening up a blank canvas in the OutKick mines to paint another masterpiece.

Everyone knows that when it comes to college students killing the social media game with any connection of any kind to the sports world, there’s one name that you see above all the rest.

Olivia Dunne.

Is Olivia Dunne the most popular athlete in college? (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The LSU star has been famous for years, and after back-to-back appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, it appears her brand is only growing stronger.

However, what if I told you Dunne might not actually be in the lead by much?

Enter Penn State student Katie Feeney.

Feeney has been building a name for herself online with viral content overlapping with sports reporting content, including shadowing an NFL prospect.

She previously worked with the Washington Commanders in 2022 and her social media is covered with sports content that has generated billions of views.

That’s billions with a B. It’s like millions but way more impressive. There’s long been a shift from traditional analysis to more fun man on the street style sports content and Feeney is cashing in.

Let’s break down the numbers:

Olivia Dunne: 7.8 million TikTok followers, 4.5 million Instagram followers and two million Snapchat followers. In total, right around 14.3 million followers.

Katie Feeney: 7.5 million TikTok followers, 3.4 million YouTube subscribers, one million Instagram followers, 1.1 million Snapchat followers. In total, right around 13 million followers.

That means the gap across platforms between the two women is right around 1.3 million followers. Spread out across multiple platforms, and that’s not much. Not much at all.

Katie Feeney has a massive online following. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

What Feeney does seems to be working really well. Why is Dan Dakich succeeding where ESPN is failing? Because he’s not wasting his time analyzing game film and nonsense like that. He’s having fun. That’s what the average person online wants to see.

That’s something Feeney seems to have mastered. Leave the boring stuff at home. Bring the content. If only she didn’t go to Penn State, then she’d really be cooking with gas. I’m just kidding, of course, as a fellow Big Ten member.

The question now seems to be can Feeney become the most famous student in sports in all of college in America? It’s not a matter of if, but when. Dunne will soon be out of school. Once that happens, Feeney is going to immediately take the throne.

Also, this goes to show you can literally do whatever you want online, and if you’re good enough, it will work.

She makes viral sports content traveling to games and has 13 million followers. Those are big league numbers. I’d say we’re giving her the OutKick boost, but we all know she doesn’t need it. She already appears to be on an unstoppable rocket ship.