Olivia Dunne’s Sister Roasts Her For Wearing Revealing ‘Game Of Thrones’ Costume

Olivia Dunne was put on blast by her sister Julz over her “Game of Thrones” Halloween costume.

The LSU star captured the internet’s attention when she rocked a revealing Daenerys Targaryen costume for the holiday.

As you’d expect, Dunne wearing the “GoT” outfit set the internet on fire, and immediately went viral. Olivia Dunne going viral? Say it isn’t so! I’m sure you’re shocked to learn that happened.

Olivia Dunne’s sister roasts her for “Game of Thrones” costume.

While Olivia absolutely crushed the look made famous by Emilia Clarke, it seems she might not actually be a “Game of Thrones” fan.

Her sister Julz put her on blast on Instagram when she asked, “Have you even watched GOT?” Boom! Roasted!

In case you thought Olivia Dunne made it clear she had seen the show and was a fan, she refused to answer after being called out by her sister.

Dunne put on blast by sister over revealing “GoT” costume.

There’s nothing better than a little sibling love and banter to get the blood pumping. It’s a sign of a healthy relationship between siblings when they have no problem roasting each other.

I have [redacted for security reasons] and it’s a comedy show when we get together, especially if a few adult beverages start flowing.

Turns out Olivia and Julz Dunne might share a similar relationship. You simply love to see it.

I’ll also admit I wondered if Olivia Dunne had actually ever seen “Game of Thrones” as soon as I saw the costume. “GoT” wrapped up in 2019 after premiering in 2011. She was incredibly young when the HBO series took the entertainment world by storm.

I certainly hope she wasn’t watching “GoT” at the age of 10. That wouldn’t be great parenting. Could she have watched years after the fact? Sure, but by her own lack of response, it seems like she definitely didn’t.

The good news for Dunne is her fans definitely don’t care whether or not she’s seen the show. I can promise you it’s not a concern of theirs at all. The only thing that matters is the content! Send me your thoughts on “Game of Thrones” to David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and check out a few more times Dunne went viral below.