Olivia Dunne Fuels Paul Skenes Dating Rumors In A Pirates Hat, Eagles Superfan Sammy Draper Is Happy Football Is Back & Tom Brady Took His Daughter To A Concert

Justin Tucker is a machine

The NFL preseason is in full swing and it’s a beautiful thing to see. There are a couple of games scheduled for Sunday then it’s off to another week of preseason action and another week closer to the start of the regular season.

My big takeaway from yesterday is that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is not human. He’s a machine. In his first preseason action of the season he hit a 60-yard bomb from the logo.

Look, it’s too early to worry about Justin Fields only completing passes behind the line of scrimmage if you’re a Chicago Bears fan and it’s too early to worry about your team failing to score a single point in a preseason game.

I might just be saying that because my Carolina Panthers were shutout by the New York Jets on Sunday and I’m trying to trick myself into believing that there’s absolutely nothing to worry about. Or there could actually be nothing to worry about.

Time will tell on that. Just like I can’t worry about my team laying a preseason egg, I can’t concern myself with big preseason plays either.

But this logo bomb straight down the middle is impressive. He’s not battling for a job or trying to make a team, Justin Tucker is a 33-year-old entering his 12th season as automatic as he ever was.

Why not a little kicker love on Sunday in August?

Cart Narc

Al A. writes:

First time signing in

Whole article re cart narc was apparently proud and condoning of this dudes behavior.

I completely disagree, and feel that his self righteous police attitude could be better served accosting violators of handicapped parking spaces (maybe he already does that).

Personally, I don’t return carts unless it’s super handy to my parking space. Usually I have kids or old people with Mr or time sensitive groceries, plus i tell my wife (she’s a cart returner) that she’s driving up unemployment as this clearly another American’s job.

Also, if a stranger touches my beloved 2002 Silverado or drops an unauthorized magnet on it, we will have a very serious conversation, possibly even parking lot violence (I’m normally a very peaceful man).

Cmon independent American citizens, quit trying to be noble in such ridiculous fashion, stomp out political correctness, and stop caving to nonsensical misguided peer pressure.

That’s all for now

Hey Al, I didn’t see the cart narc article you’re talking about, but I have seen clips of the cart narc before. I have to be honest I’m not a fan of leaving carts all over the parking lot. It sounds like you don’t personally return them, but it gets done.

That said, I’m even less of a fan of the guy running around harassing people for not returning their carts. It seems like a huge waste of energy.

If you care that much then put the cart back yourself. Slapping a magnet on someone’s car and causing a scene isn’t teaching any lessons or whatever he thinks he’s doing with his little stunt.

My guess is the guy loves telling other people what to do and lives for confrontation. There’s more important things to do with your time, like scrolling through Screencaps.

You Had it Locked Up

John from SD writes:

By Wednesday you had it locked up: great writing content and this: “That includes a stacked “Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like,” if you ask me. We’ll get to that shortly.” You delivered!

That day featured two new(er) IGs, Alysha Newman and Makenzie Newman.

Huge home runs!

And then you took the request from Mike in Pasadena to heart: Toss in some of the “thick and healthy” IG girls if you have any….

What followed was two days of “why do I want to see these IGs!” Friday was the worst with some of the first few IGs being extremely unappealing. Very nice recovery on Saturday.

I didn’t know who Bryce Hall was and had to ask my teenage kids: good for him I suppose for “doing hard things!”

Thanks for filling in and doing a great job (most of the days)! Looking forward to Sunday’s regular Screencaps.

Thanks John from SD. I’m always open to compliments and some constructive criticism. Putting together a strong Screencaps day in and day out is not an easy task.

Sometimes I try to mix in a few newbies that come across the timeline, they’re not all home runs. It happens. Every once in a while you pop-up to the catcher.

It’s not how you respond when you hit a home run. It’s all about the adjustments you make after popping up to the catcher. If I’m dropping my back shoulder let me know and I’ll work on it.

I think I’ve put together a decent enough start to a Sunday.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, or if you prefer to send your love via email, you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

