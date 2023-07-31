Olivia Dunne Shows Off Wild Flexibility In Viral TikTok Video

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne’s summer of content kept rolling over the weekend.

The LSU gymnast and social media superstar has been lighting up TikTok and Instagram for all of 2023, and her profile has never been bigger than it is right now.

She has the highest NIL valuation for any female athlete in college athletics, and is second overall behind only Bronny James, according to On3’s NIL valuations.

The young woman is straight paid. Livvy has charged north of $500,000 for a sponsored post. That’s what happens when you have 12 million combined followers between Instagram and TikTok.

Olivia Dunne reminds people she still does gymnastics.

Seeing as how Dunne is mostly known at this point for her viral content, it might be easy to forget she’s a star gymnast.

Well, she is. Livvy is a star on the mats, and she can do things that would probably send the average person to the hospital.

Those skills were on full display Sunday night with a new viral TikTok video. Dunne put her flexibility on display and reminded her followers she’s still an elite gymnast. The video was watched more than 600,000 times in under 12 hours.

Dunne’s content train simply doesn’t slow down.

Dunne continues to be a content star.

There’s no doubt at all that Olivia Dunne is one of the best in the game when it comes to generating attention online.

The LSU athlete goes viral on a regular basis, and she parlayed that into becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star.

Dunne is doing a lot of winning. We all like winners, right?

Olivia Dunne remains incredibly popular on Instagram and TikTok. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

However, there are some downsides to her incredible amount of fame at such a young age. Livvy has apparently dialed back going to class in person due to safety concerns.

Of course, if I was in college and a multi-millionaire, I might also switch to online classes and find someone to do the work for me. Obviously, I’m not saying that’s what Olivia Dunne is doing, but it’s definitely something I would have done.

Olivia Dunne goes viral with TikTok video putting her flexibility on display. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

As for Livvy Dunne, she’ll keep crushing it online. It’s what she does, and in terms of college athletes, nobody does it better.