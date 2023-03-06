Olivia Dunne Jokes About Being An ‘Elitist’ In New Viral TikTok Video

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne continues to crush the TikTok game.

The LSU gymnast recently went mega-viral after teaming up with teammate KJ Johnson for a little TikTok magic.

As we all know, you have to keep striking while the iron is hot. Dunne definitely didn’t wait long to cash in again.

The New Jersey native posted a video joking about being an “elitist, New York piece of sh*t,” and as expected, it immediately went viral.

It’s been viewed nearly two million times since being posted late Sunday afternoon. It turns out having a little self-deprecating humor apparently plays well with the audience. Perhaps, some people in the public spotlight could learn a thing or two.

Olivia Dunne continues to dominate the internet.

Say whatever you want about Olivia Dunne, but the one thing you’ll never be able to say is that she’s not a star.

Anyone who claims that is either lying, an idiot or just being contrarian for the sake of it. We’re talking about a young woman who became the face of NIL in America before being old enough to legally buy a beer.

There’s star power and then there’s Olivia Dunne.

Olivia Dunne continues to dominate the web. She has recently released several viral TikTok videos. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

She’s also been on an unreal run recently. Her TikTok account, which features north of 7.2 million followers, has generated more than 360 million likes.

For perspective, that’s larger than the entire population of the United States of America. Again, we’re talking about major star power.

Dunne is a mega-hit with the OutKick crew, and that’s definitely not changing. In fact, it seems likely she’ll only continue to grow more and more popular.

What a time to be alive and working in the content game!