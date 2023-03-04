Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne has, once again, managed to captivate the internet on TikTok.

The LSU gymnast definitely isn’t a stranger to drawing and generating plenty of attention. Other than Serena Williams, there’s a serious argument to be made she’s the most famous female athlete in America.

I’m not even sure who would come in at number two. How did she get there? By regularly dropping viral content for her 10.9 million combined followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Olivia Dunne channels “The Office.”

In her latest TikTok post, Dunne and teammate KJ Johnson teamed up for a little re-enactment of Pam and Kelly from “The Office.”

As expected, it immediately blew up. Since being posted late Friday, it’s already been watched a staggering 1.3 million times.

Folks, that’s what we like to call star power in the business.

Dunne is an unstoppable force.

There’s a reason Olivia Dunne is rolling around in NIL money, and it’s not because she hides from the spotlight.

It’s because she has an absolutely giant audience, and she knows how to play it. That’s why she has more NIL cash than she knows what to do with (even if her ads might force LSU to get involved).

Olivia Dunne continues to be a star online. She has massive followings on TikTok and Instagram. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Now, she teamed up with fellow LSU star KJ Johnson for another viral hit that dips its toes into the water of “The Office.”

Whenever you can include a little content from the legendary NBC hit, you have to. It’s not the law, but it might as well be.

Nothing can touch “The Office.” It’s withstood the test of time, and still puts up huge streaming numbers. It only makes sense for Olivia Dunne to play to that audience. Again, she knows what she’s doing.

Olivia Dunne has truly had an awesome 2023, and we’re only in early March. At this rate, it’s going to be a banner year for the young LSU star.

She just can’t stop crushing it.