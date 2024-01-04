Olivia Dunne Does Some Crazy Stretching Routine, Winnie Cooper Says ‘This Is 49’ & Caleb Williams Enjoys His Penthouse

Videos by OutKick

‘Congrats’ on the new job

For the first time in my life, I got to feel the dopamine buzz from the LinkedIn community learning of my new job. I entered the new details, hit send and it was ON. The “congrats” and “I’m so happy for you” messages were flying off the shelf like Stanley tumblers at Starbucks.

My senior vice president friends, whom I met via Screencaps because otherwise I wouldn’t know many SVPs, were all over that new job title. It was like I was admitted to an exclusive club once Fox added “senior” to my title. BOOM — game-changer.

I now have a title to use on airplanes and at bars. I now have a title for my family to use in my obit. I have a title to use on golf trips amongst the management types who want to know if they should continue to hang around me.

This new title will make life much easier.

Again, I was never a big title guy, but now I’m starting to see why so many of you want titles — simplicity, authority, obit street cred.

When I was just a plain blogger, which was this past Sunday, people I met thought it meant being poor and possibly divorced and not allowed to see my kids.

Things have officially changed.

I have a title to use when I’m around couples whose kids play with the Screencaps kids.

Them: “What do you do for a living?”

JK: “I’m the Senior Editor for Content Development at OutKick.com, a division of Fox News Corp.”

Them: “OMG, that sounds like a super important job.”

JK: “You’re right, it is. Oh, and I’m the commissioner of a Thursday night worldwide online virtual residential lawn mowing league that’s entering its third season and we have thousands and thousands of contestants battling to be mower of the year.”

Them: “You what?”

JK: “Yep, that’s content development and I get paid for it. Let’s party.”

At the end of the day, I have to stay true to my blogging roots. I’m forever grateful for the lessons in life blogging has taught me.

• Tyler the Video Game Guy in Georgia writes:

Congrats on the new job title and responsibilities in that senior editor role. Well deserved and looking forward to your continued work in 2024 and beyond.

Kinsey:

Now it’s time to develop content.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

New emailer alert & he’s contributing a dog at the bar photo and a John Daly story which are brilliant moves

• Jon in Denver writes:

Long time first time.

Love the community being built one post/email at a time and wanted to contribute.

Was at one of the numerous local breweries in my neighborhood in Park Hill (5-6, i lose count) with my head was on a swivel and I saw Chief.

Famous person encounter in Orlando at the Bay Hill Classic in the early ’90s. I was maybe 8/9 and my brother, an avid card collector, was 10/11. My Grandmother worked for a law firm in Orlando and my folks would load us up in the Chevy Van for the 20+ hr drive from Wisconsin to enjoy “Spring” Break.

I use quotes on “Spring” because EVERY YEAR we went to Orlando, it was 50-60 overcast. On this trip, my Grandmother scored some tickets to the tourney and the buzz on the course was John Daly as he was just coming onto the scene. Never saw a guy so out of shape be so flexible. His driver head almost touched the ground on his backswing.

Anywho, my brother and I had free range on the course and he decided to bring his card binder as you never knew who you would see in Orlando during Grapefruit season. But mind you, he brought the binder to the course, which I thought was stupid.

We’re standing near the 18th green, and all of a sudden my brother takes off running. Me being 2 years younger, runs after him without asking why we were running. I see my brother stop in front of this guy and frantically turning pages until he pulls one card out.

As this is happening, a couple older guys, probably in their 40-50’s elbow their way past me and my brother as they are shoving sharpies in this guy’s face. I could tell this pissed the guy off as he used some “coarse” language telling these old guys he wasnt signing anything, except for my brother’s card. That guy was future hall of famer George Brett.

Also met Buddy Guy in Chicago, where he basically told me to “F–k off”. I am pro-Sun, so I included a sunrise my Mom sent from Prescott, AZ and a sunset from Key Largo, where my wife and son vacationed in Oct, where it wasnt 50-60 overcast. Congrats on the promotion.

It wasn’t a fair catch (and screw everyone talking shit about Iowa’s offense this year! We’ve sucked on offense for the last 10 years! Iowa football does HARD THINGS, like having a winning record without an offense. Let’s see Michigan (Go BLOW) do that!)

‘New Year, New Me’ fitness question for the community

• Keith in Colorado writes:

The new year obviously brings new goals and a common one is getting in shape and being healthy. Last year I made it a goal to row 1,500,000 meters. Having never really rowed before, I didn’t know what kind of time commitment that would take. Turns out I rowed for 201 days for a little under 7,500 meters per row and about 28 minutes per session. In total, I spent almost 4 full days sitting my ass on that rower in 2023.

This year, I’m leaning more into strength training and functional fitness. I used to work out all the time, but one thing I’m not really wanting to do is come up with my daily exercise plan (i.e. squats 3 x 8, curls, 4 x 10, etc.). I’m sure there are some in the screencap community that have found some good workout programs that lay out an exercise plan for each day (4ish days a week) that also includes more than just basic beginner-level exercises.

If I can just open an app and it tells me what exercises I need to do that day and not have them be limited to a handful of exercises, that would be awesome. It’s like having a personal trainer telling you what to do without having an actual personal trainer. Each workout is a surprise with a different daily goal.

To be clear though, I’m not looking to watch some dude on video and working out along with him at the same time, a la Peloton or something of the like. I don’t want P90X or the current fad program. Just something that says, hey, do these exercises today with this many sets and reps.

Boom, go knock it out.

Kinsey:

Which one of you can help Keith with a daily plan app — or start your own business and have Keith pay you to Zoom his ass at 5 a.m.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Drew L. in Virginia, former U.S. Air Force and the resident Screencaps drone operator, is unemployed and looking

• Chris in NE writes:

I’d recommend Drew check out Cathexis with his background as I know they are both Virginia-based and veteran-friendly. The CEO is pretty active on LinkedIn so my suggestion would be if Drew sees a position he’s interested in, to apply and drop the CEO a quick note on LinkedIn.

• Doug in Johnson City, TN writes:

Reach out to some local real estate agents. The “drone photo shoots” seem to be gaining in popularity.

Perhaps start with agents who listed large tracts of land. If you are able to provide drone videos with approximate land boundary overlays, that should be helpful to selling agents. On top of that, with your communications background, you can help them implement and market too. (Orrrrrr cut out the middleman and get your own real estate license.)

To break into the field or get their attention, you might need to sweeten the pot with things like “I’m not paid until you are.” (IE You agree for your fees to be paid at closing.)

My buddy One Leg Bell recently noticed that Lowe’s credit card interest rate is now at 31.99%!

JB dropped that nugget into the group chat this week and look what we have here. Prayers to those who haven’t paid off the Lowe’s card. Oh, and I’ve also learned that if you get a paper credit card bill from Lowe’s in the mail, they’re going to start charging you $1.99 per bill.

Stop and think of how many people are about to start paying Lowe’s $1.99 a month. Insanity.

Disclaimer: JB has a zero balance on his card, but it’s good to have for 5% off purchases.

From a Lowe’s CC. Check out that interest rate coming up! And that is for someone with good credit and no missed payments. BUILD BACK BETTER pic.twitter.com/qM5hnE6egC — Pure Blood (@PhilmoreRobert) December 14, 2023

The art of making beer and honest feedback

• Bill the Beer Man in Nebraska writes:

Over the weekend I stopped by my favorite local brewery and left a mini growler of my Holiday Red IPA. One of the owners gave me some of the best feedback I’ve had in a long time. If anything comes from it like a scale up, I’ll let Screencaps Nation know….

Hey Bill this is Will at Corn Coast Brewing. Thanks for dropping off the Red IPA! I really enjoyed it!! I can tell it is well made.



Super nice balance to the beer and it doesn’t seem like there are any issues with water or ph being out of whack. As you mentioned you might dial in the color a bit but that takes some trial and error with every recipe. I find that some of these amber/reddish beers look a little nicer (and more red) when they are crystal clear but you do also strip some of the texture and mouthfeel out of the beer. I would typically do biofine to get that clarity.

The only other thing I would change is maybe increasing the dryhop charge a bit to get a little more impact but that is just a personal preference.

The beer is dangerously drinkable for 7.1%. Also, great head retention which is a sign that fermentation was healthy. I’d like to hear your thoughts and/or ingredients you used! Cheers!

Kinsey:

If you’re looking for Bill, you can find him on the Screencaps Facebook page leading the Friday night ‘What are your drinking?’ thread.

Bill will trade beer with you and I’m not kissing Bill’s ass here because he sent me beer — the guy can brew up a cold one. Trust this guy with a beer.

IKEA shopping cart appreciation

• Mark from Indiana writes:

Joe; Kiana Tom and Brooke Burke; you are pounding the strike zone with a group of us of a certain age!!! Nice work…. I think Kiana motivated me to start working out in my youth.

This week I shopped in IKEA for the first time in 15 years and i am not sure where they get their carts from but they need to patent it and sell it to the grocery stores. It was like pushing a feather; it could go sideways and forward and back with no effort; I did not test other carts in IKEA to see if mine was an outlier but damn it was fun…..

I wanted to possibly test your service assistance from the SC community. I have very little IT experience and limited website knowledge but I wanted to try to connect with someone who has some IT experience with “scraping?” multiple websites for information. I have tried multiple avenues to talk to experts but have had limited luck. (even tried ChatGPT for assistance) .

This is not something I am trying to develop a business or application for; it is for personal use for a side hustle i want to work on and this information would help me progress. Totally above board ; just want an expert to talk to see if it is even possible.

Kinsey:

IKEA carts are the Chick-fil-A soft chewy ice of the shopping cart world. Everything is perfect about the IKEA carts. I like to do 360s with the carts as we’re walking through the rugs and candles. Without fail, Mrs. Screencaps will say I’m going to crash the carts into something.

My track record remains perfect — no accidents.

If you really like the IKEA shopping cart experience, the IKEA in King of Prussia, PA that I used to go to like 20 years ago had a people mover where you could stick the cart on the track and it would lock into place. The mover would take you and your cart for a ride. It was well worth the price of admission.

Do you know this is? I do. It's a display of #brilliance The wheels of the shopping cart spin freely in 360 degrees AND lock into tracks to make traveling an escalator possible. @IKEAUSA @IKEA #shoppingcart #problemsolving pic.twitter.com/I592qh4Zww — Brian Houghton (@bahoughton) June 25, 2021

The Kikumotos at the Rose Bowl

• Charles K., whose Texas Tech daughter is known as Masters Girl, checks in after a busy week:

Happy new year and hope everyone has recovered from the New years festivities. We’re still recovering from the rose bowl.

Cheers to y’all for another year of great journalism, some great golf, and much more in 24.

Thanks for Always putting a smile on faces of average joes (like me).

God bless the USA!

Kinsey:

I had no idea the Kikumotos were also Michigan fans. The Kikumotos truly love OutKick. I mean, they LOVE OUTKICK and the entire OutKick Culture Department team. Charles always includes myself, SeanJo and Zach Dean from Nightcaps on his emails. And the Kikumotos really love the USA. They’re awesome.

2024 Two-Club Golf Challenge plot twist — the tournament is coming to the mainland

As I’ve mentioned, the golf outing I’ve operated on Put-in-Bay the last five years will be shifting to the mainland this year and I’m hoping some of you can fly into Detroit (DTW) and make the short drive to SE Michigan for this year’s festivities.

• Marine Mike writes:

Bravo Zulu to junior B on his appointment to West Point, I just hope he remembers to listen and learn from his NCOs.

Having served 30 years in the USMC I would proudly and gladly do each and every day again.

Am looking forward to hearing about the golf tournament in Michigan.

I grew up in Sandusky Ohio , go Blue Streaks, and spent many days on the lake Erie islands

Trip to that area of Michigan for golf would also give me a chance to stock up on Vernon’s ginger ale and Ballreich potato chips.

Would also like to give a shout-out to American Dunes Golf Course and the great job they do with Folds of Honor

Semper Fi and I read look at Outlook first thing in the morning.

Kinsey:

While traveling to the Bay each summer for a golf outing is an adventure, I’m now a SENIOR EDITOR, and from what I’ve learned the last 24 hours as a SENIOR EDITOR, you don’t slum it as much once you get to this level of life.

The Bay days are over. I found a new 9-hole course to host us.

You gave away the Chuck Norris closer reveal

• Curt C. in Boise, Idaho called me out:

Dear Joe,

Since I have not seen any comments in this week’s Screencaps, I thought I would mention that you gave away the new Screencaps closer in your December 29, 2023 Screencaps.

After discussing the change from Dale and stating the big reveal would be on Monday, a little later in the response to Mickey about sunrise/sunset pictures, you included the following:

“I don’t think the sunrises/sunsets are Screencaps Closer material, but we’ll have to see how this plays out after Chuck Norris.”

So, the Monday closer was not a big surprise. I am sure I am not the only one who noticed.

Kinsey:

Curt, I need you to apologize right now.

Yes, I slipped with the Norris news, but I didn’t miss a single day of Screencaps in December, I have taken approximately one day of vacation since around Labor Day and I missed one Saturday of Screencaps during the football season and that’s because I was tailgating at Ohio State-Michigan getting content for the site.

That’s four months straight of six-day weeks pumping out Screencaps and a bunch of very early mornings.

I slipped.

Cut me a break, Curt!

And enjoy Chuck Norris month.

Let’s go have a day! It’s already Thursday.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

In 15 games this season, @IowaWBB's Caitlin Clark has:



450+ points

100+ rebounds

100+ assists

.900+ win pct



In the last 25 years, the only other NBA, WNBA or Division I men's or women's player to put up those numbers over any 15-game span is LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/QXlmHMBcg5 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 3, 2024

