Olivia Dunne Competitor Hannah White In Nerf Battle, Shocked (Maybe High) Colorado Fans & The Red Wings Bring Back The Horn

Videos by OutKick

We’re being slammed with a nor’easter off Lake Erie and I have to be at the soccer fields by 8:15 a.m., so let’s get right to it this morning

I want to start with another email from a woman because I know the prevailing believe from the likes of that turd Dan Le Batard and the other turds out there is that OutKick is a cesspool of men and Dan is just so inclusive and diverse.

Meet Stonewaller in Texas:

I’m not your typical reader because I am a woman of a certain age. 57 to be exact, and I still push mow my own large yard. I do think there are more women who read Screencaps than we suppose. I love the Thursday Night Mowing League. I have had the same workplace, with promotions, for 23 years next week. I live in a West Texas town of less than 1000.

I came to Outkick years ago for this one thing: Clay Travis had the best episode recaps of Game of Thrones on the internet. I stayed for the sports and was glad when other content was added. I like the current events, but not so much the politics from Fox. I appreciate you keeping most of that out. I also appreciate your attention to keeping women’s sports for women. I read all of your coverage about that. Don’t stop, it’s important. I like the updates from readers about what’s going on with their field of industry (like the price of lumber, etc) and economic forecast posts.

Here is my daily screencaps habit: I read all the content at the top that you have written. When I get to the bikini girls, I stop because I’m a straight woman and don’t care about it (more Troy Aikman photos is fine with me). I then use my scroll bar to go all the way down to Mr. Dale Earnhardt and then start scrolling up. I especially love the travel photos (and travel reports from fellow Screencappers).

I like the food photos, the bring-a-trailer car photos and as a devoted Texan, I love Traces of Texas entries. The sports memorabilia entries are okay. There isn’t anything I really don’t like. I’m not into the bikini girls, but most of your audience is and that’s normal. I do say a prayer for Elizabeth Hurley when you post a photo of her. She done sold her soul to the devil to look like that at her age, which is my age, dammit.

Thanks for what you do. It’s nice to know that so many of us are the same and so many of us are different, but we’re all together. Good word, together.

Kinsey:

In my seminar to the rest of the team as the OutKick Audience Engagement Officer (some HR experts are telling me to add “Chief” to the title to get myself into the C-suite level with the company), I told my fellow workers that there’s something missing in media these days: Communication with the reader.

I emphasized it over and over.

When others zig, we zag.

The human connection has been lost as cesspools like Twitter and Facebook become less real by the day. I’m no psychologist, but I can read and what Americans are telling me is that they want to hear from real people about real topics that pique their interests.

That’s why it’s important to hear from Mike T. & Cindy T. when they’re traveling the world. It’s why I want to hear what Indy Daryl is up to. It’s why so many peoplea are going nuts over Exotic Wood Mike’s dispatches from around the world.

They didn’t even know they wanted to know about Mike’s exotic wood before he revealed he’s an exotic wood hunter.

Keep the emails coming. Keep communicating. Keep telling others about the world you’re living in. Share, share, share.

Thank you to Stonewaller and everyone who helped the new Audience Engagement Officer.

Sports production techniques that drive you crazy

• Michael L. writes :

I agree with most of the sports coverage dislikes. One that annoys me, is when they try their damndest to talk about a bullshit controversy that inspired a player or team to play well. Admittingly, I’m a bitter Braves fan but all the talk about Orlando Arcia’s comment firing up Harper and the Phillies is beyond pathetic. They didn’t need anything to fire them up for game 3 of the NLDS. It’s the f’ing playoffs man. Harper hit two HR’S because he’s Bryce freakin Harper and he used the comment to have fun and talk a little shit the stare down. The media guys there would have definitely failed the sticky fingers test from the umpires after that. The same thing with Rory at the Ryder Cup. He didn’t need the drama on 18 to inspire to play his best as they coasted to win the Cup.

Your description and pics of Put In Bay look like Augusta compared to this beauty in S. Korea.

Lastly, I saw this on Amazon and it reminded me of the Big Hit gum from my Little League days. Have you ever bought this for your team?

Kinsey:

Two things:

That looks like a cart-path-only course in South Korea. Put-in-Bay doesn’t even allow carts! It’s too tight! I bought regular Double Bubble for the baseball team. I forgot all about the baseball Double Bubbles as it has been like 30 years since I’ve had these classics. My brain had forgotten all about them, but I can still conjure up memories of how these tasted at 10 years old.

• Lee D. in Tampa writes:

Three TV production pet peeves:

1) The crawl during games. No, it’s not going anywhere because it’s paid for. Still, we happen to live in 2023. Access to scores is quite literally at our fingertips. Why not also have a digital clock in a corner of the screen telling us what time of the day it is? It makes as much sense.

2) The neon yellow box on the right side of the BSPN crawl highlighting upcoming programming. Of all the friggin’ colors in the rainbow to choose from, why neon yellow? Always start looking for flags because most other networks use this same color to let the viewers know there’s a flag. Any other GD color is fine BUT neon yellow. Had to be some Red Sox/anti-football fan in Bristol who dreamed this up just to trigger football fans. A-holes! Nothing makes me NOT want to watch something more than what is highlighted in that damn neon yellow box.

3) Mother of Kelce. ENOUGH! Like she’s the only sixtysomething woman to ever have a son play in the NFL? UGH! Taylor Swift and her clown makeup is bad enough. Mother of Kelce sends me over the edge. Thursday night just before kickoff saw a picture on Twitter of Swift and Mother of Kelce in a luxury box. That’s it! No NFL Thursday night for me! (Actually lucked out because the West Virginia-Houston game was quality entertainment.)

Kinsey:

100%…no shit…make it stop…I’m over her…I couldn’t agree more…enough of Kelce’s mother. Taylor Swift will eventually go away, but Donna Kelce doesn’t miss games and now it’s to the point where I’ve had enough. She just sits there. We get it. Find new storylines.

Speaking of candy

• Anthony S. writes:

They trying to sell them for $0.50 a bag. This is from my Walmart in Englewood, FL.

I actually watched a bunch of the Astros-Twins game

The Astros are going to their 7th straight ALCS. Let that sink in for a minute. My Reds have been to the NLCS seven times since 1972.

One thing that I really enjoyed last night was Dusty Baker’s post-game interview where he’s just smiling in disbelief over where this baseball lifer finds himself. He’s 74 and just smiles away like he’s the happiest guy in the world while twirling that toothpick.

One other note from baseball, Chris B. in Houston has his eyes all over this from Mattress Mack, the legendary furniture dealer in Houston who always has big action on his Stros.

Do you think a paper grocery bag can hold 70 pounds?

After cleaning the gutters and doing the dishes, I went to the small local grocery store to grab some beers for the weekend — ended up mistakingly grabbing a mango habanero blonde ale that just isn’t enjoyable to drink…the mango would be decent in the summer, but not in October — and the checkout kid told me the store’s paper bags are rated to hold 70 pounds.

Huh?

“Not that I’d try it, but that’s what they tell us,” the kid added.

One of you has to sell paper grocery bags to stores. Is this true? Have you ever tested the 70 pounds rating?

I have a couple of 20 pound dumbbells that I’m thinking of using for a simulation.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Cleaned the gutters. Did the dishes. Ready for 40 hours of football. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 13, 2023

Kinsey:

BTW, an old 8-iron came in handy to drag out the leaves from the gutters. Don’t buy that expensive gutter arm tool that you’ll see advertised on TV this time of year. A throwaway 8-iron is perfect. It has just the right loft to lauch the leaves. Trust me.

Bill Husker Hophead is just one of the good guys in this community

• Bill writes:

Really appreciate Screencaps every morning. Made some new acquaintances in the TNML community and am looking forward to next season. I’m too damn old to ask for Christmas presents, so I’ll just get myself my own leaf blower.

Hoping fall lasts for more than three weeks here in Nebraska so I can get some more deck and fire table time while watching baseball playoffs and football. Looking at an early November brew date for the winter beers (oatmeal stout and red IPA). Cheers!

Kinsey:

If you’re into beer and want to trade bottles, Bill is your guy. He’s been holding court with numerous TNMLers who send beer through FedEx to each other. I know Adam W. in Nebraska was expecting a shipment this week from his new friend.

Do you think the Washington Post cares if their readers ever connect? Hell no they don’t. When they zig, we zag.

That’s it. The sun isn’t up, but I have soccer duties. It’s very wet, rain is coming in sideways, but the games must go on. I heard one of the kids say we’re facing a team that won 17-1 last week, so it could be an interesting day for Screencaps the III who plays the sweeper position. Screencaps Jr. is supposed to get the nod in goal during his match this morning.

Perfect timing. His first time playing goalie comes in a monsoon.

What a week. Let’s close it down and have a great time this weekend. Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Holy Stanford…



Down 29-0 at the half.



-largest comeback in school history

-4th-largest comeback in Pac-12 history

-largest halftime deficit overcome to win in Pac-12 history



-largest blown lead in Colorado football history — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 14, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

The referee just called out the Colorado PA announcer and the stadium crew. 😂



Dude put them on blast pic.twitter.com/TLPyMohTW3 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 14, 2023

My Denver Broncos themed Halloween display. Probably gonna make some new friends in the neighborhood with this. pic.twitter.com/9fcYVvwt9T — PoopThoughts (@HFMRide) October 12, 2023

SC recieving the most appropriate welcome to South Bend this afternoon! Lmao! This photo has been verified to be true by a couple different South Bend locals! #BeatSC pic.twitter.com/JL8Nsz2DTn — Dos Leprechauns (@dosleprechauns) October 13, 2023

The Red Wings are bringing a “classic Hockeytown goal horn” to Little Caesars Arena this season.



The team says it should sound like Joe Louis Arena’s goal horn. pic.twitter.com/9OCDnlg1R4 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 13, 2023

@JoeKinseyexp Just another day driving around Kansas! Missed the R on whisker in my photo. pic.twitter.com/hP83yBmx0P — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) October 13, 2023

All I can say for this Raleigh, NC home is two words: Pool Foyer ($750,000) pic.twitter.com/sGMZ2ktFUp — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) October 13, 2023

🎶Poison released ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ 35 years ago, October 12, 1988 pic.twitter.com/FV7u3xFbQz — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) October 13, 2023

📺ABC Primetime, October 12, 1985:



— ‘The Love Boat’ guest–starring Andy Warhol pic.twitter.com/0ZojtMhUdu — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) October 13, 2023

Over $100,000 for the original art of the original Garbage Pail Kid. Sold last night through @HeritageAuction https://t.co/vUYuoMTnHr pic.twitter.com/dfQeD0oS3x — Ryan Cracknell 🎃👻 (@tradercracks) October 13, 2023

There’s a lot going on here. pic.twitter.com/yZPQJZPb8a — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) October 14, 2023

The Texas Quote of the Day is outstanding. Y'all may remember that a couple of years ago I posted this photo of Cicero Rufus Perry, who was born in 1822, died in 1898, and lived as incredible a life here in Texas as you'll ever read about. I mentioned then that, in an 1844 fight… pic.twitter.com/DdTArwop6o — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) October 13, 2023